Imo State Bureau For Public Procurement And Price Intelligence Engages LGA Principal Officers On A 4-Day Training 

By Onyekachi Eze

In apparent move aimed at getting the Local Government administration system more effective in Imo State, an impactful training has been earmarked for all concerned persons.

This is even as the upcoming programme is not only in line with Governor Hope Uzodimma’s knack for quality jobs delivery and Services, but also to re-awaken the procurement and pricing consciousness among the LGA officials in course of running their respective Councils.

Against this backdrop, the Imo State Bureau For Public Procurement and Price Intelligence, BPPPI, has scheduled a four-day training for all the Local Government top functionaries.

Prior to its preparations, in a media chat with Newsmen in Owerri, over the weekend, the State Director General of BPPPI, Sir Okoro Kelechi Clifford, hinted that the training will hold at the Rockview Hotels, Owerri.

The starting date will be on Wednesday May 28th and ends on Saturday May 31st, 2025.

According to the DG, the event is exclusively designed for all the twenty-seven Executive Chairmen of the Local Government Areas, their SECLOGs, DAGS, Treasurers and the Procurement Officers.

He maintained that each LGA is coming for the event with five representatives comprising the aforementioned offices, each, making it a total of one hundred and thirty-five trainees.

Sir Okoro disclosed that his office thought it expedient to embark on the exercise considering the need to upgrade and work in conformity to the present reality.

In addition, he recalled how the Local Government system in Imo went comatose until Governor Uzodimma came on board in 2020 and revived all to functionality till date.

Sequel to that, he expressed optimism that since God has blessed the State with a listening Governor who has effected good governance initiatives, it behooves on all, especially the elected and appointed persons of the government to work in tandem to programmes that would further enhance efficiency and productivity.

Therefore, he averred that the training will further equip the Executive Chairmen, SECLOGs, DAGS, Treasurers and Procurement officers with the requisite knowledge of implementation, bidding, procurement and intelligent pricing.

Sir Clifford Okoro added that such trainings assist tremendously in shaping the system and getting officials on the know to current trends and best practices in their respective Local Governments.

To buttress further, he revealed that resource persons from FUTO Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standard (CE- sPEAS) will be present to take the participants on the rigours of the select department of the Council administration.

However, Okoro made more revelations that the Imo State BPPPI would be organising such trainings every quarter of the year for more knowledge and incisive tutorials for optimum results.

It is expected that the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma would be the special guest of honour to declare the event open tomorrow.