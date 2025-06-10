Tochil Group Seals Contract With Chinese Company For Establishment Of Key Factories In Nigeria 

By Onyekachi Eze

Tochil Group, a thriving brand in Commerce, Industry and Finance has sealed a multi billion naira contract with a Chinese Company, Jinchao Holding, for the establishment of different factories for PVC pipes, Juice manufacturing and gold mining in Nigeria.

The contract paper was assented to by the Chairman, Jinchao Holding, Cao Xue Song and the Chairman of Tochil Group, Ambassador Dr. Tochil Nwaneri, on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in China.

Information on the content of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, obtained by this Newspaper revealed that Tochil Group now has the approval to set up a PVC pipe and Juice making factory, respectively.

Also in joint partnership with Jinchao Holding, Tochil brand is to legally embark on gold mining operations as well as housing construction projects.

Tochil Group, known for its dexterity, pedigree and antecedents in the construction industry, diplomat, finance sector, confectioneries, and hospitality industry was expressly granted the collaboration by the Executive and Management of Jinchao Holding.

Aside from the thorough business proposal from Tochil, Jinchao Holding did not just exuded deep confidence in the integrity of Ambassador Tochil Nwaneri, but also assured more dealings with Nigeria’s business giant.

Reeling out the track records of Tochil Group in the construction industry, it was deemed worthy to progress on the housing construction sector alongside real estate development in Nigeria.

Getting his reactions on the latest feat, the Imo State born Diplomat, Amb. Tochil Nwaneri disclosed that the move was geared towards promoting healthy market demands encrypted on quality.

Above all, he enthused that by the time the factories start operations, it will assist the Federal and State Governments; it would be domiciled in their states to arrest the increasing unemployment rate.

According to Nwaneri, most of the social vices spring up from idleness and lack of job opportunities.

He opined that the vision was genuinely born in order to complement the government’s effort of stabilizing the nation’s job market.

Hence, he assured that with the support and partnership of the Federal and State governments, Corporate, Commercial and private entities, the investment he signed with Jinchao Holding will be of tremendous benefit to the citizenry.

Amb. Tochil Nwaneri further revealed that he is open for interested partners to shoot their shot as Tochil Group is a household name with quality and effective service delivery being its watchword.