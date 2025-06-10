TPL Austin Ukanwa’s Investiture: Imo Town Planners Seek Govt’s Collaboration, Inclusion Of Members Into State Civil Service 

..Advocates For Domestication Of Urban, Regional Planning Law

By Onyekachi Eze

Members of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, NITP, Imo State Chapter have advocated for the State Government’s partnership in serving the State better and optimally.

The request was part of the inaugural speech of the Imo State NITP Chairman, Tpl. Austin Ukanwa Ugoh, on Friday, June 6, 2025, during his investiture ceremony and inauguration of the 2024/2025 Executive.

The event was held at the Westbrook Hotel, New Owerri, Imo State.

While appreciating the dignitaries for honouring the NITP invitation, the brand new Chairman, Austin Ukanwa disclosed that Town Planning is not only a noble profession rooted in public service, but also of government collaboration and institutional partnerships.

As part of his advocacy steps of his administration in moving the Imo State NITP forward, he appealed that the limited number of professional Town Planners in the Imo State Civil Service system affects the development and execution of physical planning policies.

He solicited for the approval of the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for the recruitment of additional Town Planners to strengthen Urban governance across Imo State.

Ukanwa further hinted on the need to domesticate the Imo State Urban and Regional Planning Law, adding that States like Lagos, Abia, Delta and others have followed suit considering its attendant benefits to the effective planning of the environment and its sustainability.

“In Imo State, the absence of such legislation has turned physical planning into an all-comers affair, lacking structure and authority. However, with the endorsement and presence of high-ranking members of the Imo State House of Assembly at today’s event, we are hopeful and confident that the draft of the Urban and Regional Planning Law already prepared -will soon be passed into law”, Ukanwa prayed.

Speaking further, Tpl. Austin Ukanwa revealed the importance of revisiting the Owerri Master Plan and extension of the Capital Territory.

He said, “The law establishing the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) mandates a review of the Owerri Master Plan every five years. Unfortunately, this has not been adhered to, resulting in uncoordinated, organic, and ribbon developments. We strongly advocate for the State Government’s immediate commencement of the Master Plan’s revision. Furthermore, the enabling law empowers OCDA to extend the Owerri Capital Territory boundaries. Given the rapid urbanization we are witnessing today – which has left many areas blighted and in disrepair there is no better time than now to act. Relevant agencies must be empowered to coordinate development and restore order”.

Part of his address further reads,

“A Message of Purpose:

Dear guests, I am particularly delighted to have you in our midst. Today, beyond the ceremonial glamour, we carry forward a powerful message: Town Planning is a catalyst for national development. It is a profession that deserves its rightful place among the most respected and impactful vocations in Nigeria.

“From inception, Town Planners from Imo State have played significant roles in shaping the development of our environment. Our Chapter has produced revered professionals who contributed immensely to the creation of the Owerri Master Plan and other physical development plans – blueprints that became models for city development across Nigeria. Imo State Chapter remains one of the most formidable in the country, having produced three past National Presidents and two past National Secretaries of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners.

“Our administration shall prioritize advocacy, strategic alliances, and internal reforms. Through this, we aim to restore public confidence and reposition the Town Planning profession in Imo State for impactful service delivery”.

In a special note, Tpl. Ukanwa commended the Chairman Planning Committee, Prince Ezeala Ferdinand Akano and his crew for a wonderful job which transcended into a glamorous event. To his special guests; Ugwumba Uche Nwosu who served as the Chairman of the Occasion, the present and past NITP National officers and to all the Professional members, the awardees, he appreciated for their presence, support and encouragement.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the investiture planning Committee, Prince Ezeala Ferdinand Akano described the event as first of its kind in the history of Town Planners in Imo State.

Akano buttressed that the Austin Ukanwa’s led administration realises that Town Planning is both collaborative and encompassing: government, private sector, civil society, the academia; and all have equal roles to play. “That is why it has decided to start by raising an Intellectual platform for the critical stakeholders to brainstorm on the best possible ways to work together in propagating the Town Planning Profession in Imo State”.

The Chairman of the occasion and member of the NITP, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu in his speech made glowing tributes on the personality of Ukanwa.

Nwosu submitted that under Ukanwa’s regime, NITP will not just blossom, but would be transformed beyond measures, while attesting to the impeccable charisma possessed by the State NITP Chairman.

Commenting on the under engagement of Town Planners, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu was elated that the Governor’s representative had already assured to do the needful by making recommendations to the governor.

In addition, he stated that the issue of quackery is usually seen everywhere and in all professions, but with meticulous approach, the quacks would be fished out before they create a bad image of the body. Above all, he congratulated the newly inaugurated Executive and tasked them on productivity.

In their remarks, the NITP National President, Tpl. Chime-Andrew Ogbonna and others were expressly overwhelmed by the eulogies that trailed the event, especially the choice of Austin Ukanwa as the Chairman.

The NITP Veterans enjoined the new executive to carry everybody along in the scheme of things as well as embracing full professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

From the investiture lecturer, Prof. John D. Njoku, he hinged his lecture on the theme, “Navigating the future: The role of Imo State government in the administration of physical planning in the State”.

He listed that major functions of the government as it relates to Town Planning includes policy formulation, mission and vision setting; strengthening institutions; transparent and digital land administration; enforcement and compliance to legal provisions; public engagement and education of all stakeholders.

Regardless, Prof. Njoku asked that all Imolites be called to adhere to the laid down physical planning rules and modalities.

Representative of the Governor who doubles as the Commissioner for Lands in Imo State, Barr. Enyinna Onuegbu affirmed that the administration of Uzodimma has never negated the roles of Town Planners, nor has the government victimised anyone. However, he said, the government will not fail to implement any recommendation of the whitepaper no matter whose ox is gored.

Onuegbu attributed Ukanwa as epitome of success, and promised to work in tandem with them.

Highpoint of the occasion was the award presentation to dignitaries for their outstanding performance in different cadres.

The award recipients were: Hon Canice Moore Nwachukwu (Reps Member Orlu/Orsu/Oru East), Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu (Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly), Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Hon. Innocent Ikpamezie (IMHA Member, Mbaitoli), Barr. Enyinna Onuegbu (Lands Commissioner), Dr. Chika Emenike, Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo and Prince Ezeala Ferdinand Akano.