Araraume To Rejoin PDP, May Run 2027 Imo Guber

Mercurial politician and a household name in Imo State politics, Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume may be in the news again if report getting to Trumpeta is anything to be taking serious.

Araraume counts among the egg heads in Imo Politics having served as two-time Senator of Okigwe Zone and on three occasions ran for the governorship of Imo State without success.

Noted for raising one of the formidable political family structure known as the Destiny Organization, Araraume after entering the Senate in 1999 under defunct ANPP later joined PDP in 2003 for a second term.

In 2007, he ran under ACN that has gone moribund and 2015 he sought PDP again for the governorship before leaving for APGA in 2019.

In 2023 he was silent in the political sphere but is reported to be warning up for a comeback bid to mainstream Imo politics.

This newspaper was reliably informed that Araraume is making a comeback to the PDP even as he is yet to announce the intention.

A source close to Trumpeta disclosed that the supporters of the Isiebu Isiala Mbano born politician who have left the PDP before now are trying to find their way back to the party.

The source further said that the forces that pushed him out are no longer in the party warranting him to think of a U-turn.

Trumpeta however learnt that having lost Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and host of other key members of the party in a recent mass resignation crusade that hit the PDP in recent times, the opposition party is seeking the return of former members who had left the party before now.

It was also learnt that Araraume may be drafted into the governorship race for the 2027 election considering his weight and capacity as an old war horse in the game and also to parade a strong candidate from Okigwe Zone.

Efforts to get the reaction of Araraume on the matter proved abortive as his phone number was not available.