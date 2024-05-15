Nwokonkwo, Emenalo Lead Race For Imo Head of Service Appointment

As the days of Imo State Head of Service is numbered in office, two front liners have emerged as possible consideration for replacement.

Following the new measure introduced by the Imo State Government under the administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma ordering stoppage of extension of service for workers who have retired, signalling end to stay of Richard Ucheoma in office as number one civil servant in Imo State, identities of those billed for replacement have emerged.

Going by the rules in appointment of Head of Service which lays emphasis on seniority, three top Permanent Secretaries serving the state government are billed for consideration.

They are Chikodi Emenalo, TUC Nwokonkwo and Daniel Ogashioke, a medical professional.

The trio are said to be the most senior perm Secs in the commity of the work force for those in the higher category.

Among the three is Emenalo one of the LGAs in Okigwe Zone said to have about a year to go in service while Nwokonkwo is reported to have two years left in service and from Ihitte Uboma LGA of the state. The other person on the list is Daniel Ogashioke from Middle Belt region of Kogi State but has been serving the state as a medical doctor.

Trumpeta learnt that due to state of origin consideration, Ogashioke may not be in the picture thereby leaving Nwokonkwo and Emenalo for consideration.

This newspaper gathered that since Ucheoma is on his way out, tongues have been wagging with permutations on who may be considered as replacement for the incumbent.

To worsen the matter for a tight situation, Governor Uzodimma is yet to make a pronouncement on possible replacement or one on acting capacity since Ucheoma is dusting his files to leave office.

It was further gathered that the few years left for the two oldest Perm Secs to retire is in contrast to the desire of the would be candidate of the governor for the Head of Service job. With Emenalo said to be left with a year to go and Nwokonkwo a year, fears are rife that the two may not be considered for the position.

What has heightened fears in the work force of the state that the two senior Perm Secs may not near the office of HoS emanates from the fact that their remaining years in office doesn’t respond to the desire of the governor who is said to be favourable disposed to any of the Perm Secs who wouldn’t retire soon.