More Imo Workers To Miss Monthly Salary Pay Over Absentism, Truancy

.As Clock In- Clock Out Implementation Work

By Okey Alozie

It has been alleged by Government that workers in Imo State are not justifying their monthly payment especially those in Ministries and Parastatals. It was alleged that a good number of the State civil servants are not punctual to work.

Against this backdrop, the Imo State Government has resolved to checkmate the attitude of workers through clock in and clock out policy.

This policy was introduced last year and the trap has started catching civil servants as over 300 workers already are said not to have received their salaries uptil now.

Attendance register as we gathered has exposed who have not been coming to work. The worst hit the Ministry of Finance.

The salaries of those who have not been coming to work have been seized for more than three months now.

Our source revealed that the number of workers whose salaries were withheld increases every month and from all indications, the State Government may consider it necessary to suspend or sack them from the public service.

A visit to State Secretariat located along Owerri Portharcourt road showed that 50 percent of Imo Civil Servants do not come to work regularly but still they receive salary.

It was learnt that this time it is no longer going to be business as usual as we gathered from Imo Government House.

The Governor has instructed the Head of Service to list out names of those who have not been coming to work regularly and any moment from now, their sanction will be pronounced by the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Many of these civil servants who have not been showing up in office will be treated as ghost workers as the Head of Service is said to have been authorized to seize and withheld the salaries. “It is no work no pay”, Imo government insist.

Concerned Imolites are of the view that this is a strategy of Governor Hope Uzodinma to downsize the civil service.

Very soon as we also gathered, those civil servants who have not been coming to work may not be allowed to enter their offices again as they will be removed entirely from the system.

The government as we gathered is no longer going to treat workers with kid gloves again. We were told that it is only those that come to work on daily bases that will receive their salary as at when due.

The government has also vowed not to tolerate any act of indiscipline, truancy, lazzirtare attitude, absentism and any form of corruption.