November 11 Guber Election: Ihitte-Uboma LGA, No Go Area For Candidates Of Opposition Parties

-Olemgbe, Other Stakeholders Reassure Uzodimma

The elders and major political stakeholders of Ihitte-Uboma state constituency of Imo State have bluntly, reiterated their resolve to give the incumbent governor of the state and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the highest number of votes that could come from any local government area in the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

The stakeholders who gave the assurance at a crucial stakeholders meeting convenened by member for Ihitte-Uboma state constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly and Speaker of the house, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe in Owerri further, declared the APC candidate, Senator Hope Uzodimma as sole candidate for Ihitte-Uboma state constituency.

Governor Uzodimma according to the stakeholders, has in sincerity and practical terms, done so well in governance that only enemies of the state will dream of displacing him from office after just four years of meritorious service.

The high-ranking stakeholders drawn from across all political parties, religious and professional bodies in the area pointed out that the people of Okigwe zone and Ihitte-Uboma in particular, have gained so much in terms of political appointments and infrastructural development from the 3-R mantra administration under the watch of Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Addressing the stakeholders, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe vehemently, charged the entire people of the six local government areas of Okigwe senatorial district to work as never before, to ensure landslide victory for Governor Hope Uzodimma in the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

According to Speaker Chike Olemgbe, by simple political arithmetic, what will determine which senatorial zone that will take over from Senator Hope Uzodimma in the year, 2027 is the number or strength of votes secured for the incumbent governor from each of the two zones of Owerri and Okigwe. He explained that the very zone that would perform superlatively well on November 11, certainly will be proud enough to ask for the governorship slot.

Chike Olemgbe who made the charge on his constituents and entire Okigwe zone said, “My own people, I commend you for turning out en mmasse for this interactive forum. The essence of this gathering is to thank you, my highly respected elders for your blessings and support that resulted to the mandate that took me to the house of assembly and consequently, my emergence as Speaker of the legislative house. Am happy that attendance to this meeting cuts across political party and religious lines. The issue at stake is the overall interest of Ihitte-Uboma. You can agree with me that our Governor, Hope Uzodimma has special love for the people of Ihitte-Uboma and has so far, made us proud. The only and best way to thank the governor is by making sure he scores the highest number of votes in Ihitte-Uboma on November 11, 2023″.

On his part, Comrade Hon. Simon Ebegbulem, Imo state Commissioner for trade and investments and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ihitte-Uboma local government area, applauded Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe for the wisdom and courage in summoning the meeting.

According to Simon Ebegbulem, the meeting was most timely as the November 11 governorship election which he described as a very crucial event in the political history of Imo state is already around the corner.

In the word of Simon Ebegbulem, “the essence and beauty of politics is what people get from it. In this case, the people of Ihitte-Uboma has reaped immense benefits from Governor Hope Uzodimma whose love for Ihitte-Uboma people is not in doubts. We cannot afford to lose this love being shown to us by this good-natured governor. So, our greatest challenge now is to pay Uzodimma back by going home to work for him”. Comrade Ebegbulem commended all members of opposition camps who withdrew their litigations against Chike Olemgbe from election tribunals.

Speaking at the occasion, another member of Governor Uzodimma’s executive council and Commissioner for Special duties, Hon Dr. Okey Anukwem, identified Senator Hope Uzodimma as a leader with listening ears for the people of Ihitte-Uboma.

“It is our time to pay Uzodimma back for all his love for us. We will not want to lose what we have at hand. Both Uzodimma and Chike Olemgbe belong to Ihitte-Uboma. A vote for Uzodimma is a vote for Chike Olemgbe. This is the only way to make Chike Olemgbe strong in office as Speaker of Imo state House of Assembly”, Dr. Anukwem stated.

Hon Mrs Uche Ejiogu on her part, posited that the people of Ihitte-Uboma would determine what they get under Governor Hope Uzodimma in the next dispensation by the number of votes given to the governor. “For the sake of our son, Chike Olemgbe, let’s all close ranks and work for Uzodimma’s victory. If Uzodimma wins again, Ihitte-Uboma will remain on top in the scheme of things”.

A former Chairman of Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC), Barr Marcel Ogwuegbu insisted that it would amount to tragedy for any group of people to think or attempt to change a performing governor. “Governor Hope Uzodimma has done so well for Imo state and Ihitte-Uboma in particular. He therefore, needs every vote from Ihitte-Uboma. We had done it before for Uzodimma and will do it again on November 11.

An elder statesman and firebrand politician, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu cautioned that it would be a serious political miscalculation for anyone to think or act in line with the belief that Imo state would fare better under any other candidate in the race other than Hope Uzodimma.

Another political arrowhead, Chief Peter Orji (Big Do) was not left out in the interactive forum as he used the occasion to appeal to the people of Ihitte-Uboma to act wisely by casting all their votes for Senator Hope Uzodimma.

The crucial meeting was moderated by a former secretary to Imo State governor, Chief Mark Uchendu with many political giants of Ihitte-Uboma extraction, including Barr. Bright Ononeze, a former transition committee chairman of Ihitte-Uboma local government, Hon Uche Konkwo, the sole administrator of the local government, Engr Casmir Okeke, among many others in attendance.