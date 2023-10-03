OZOPOLF LEADERSHIP MEETS IN OWERRI, RELEASE FIVE (5) POINT RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF UZODIMMA

The Leading and Apex Political Organization in Owerri Zone, Owerri Zone Political Leadership Forum (OZOPOLF) has met in Owerri, at the Civic Center Residence of its National Chairman Prince Charls Amadi (CHARLVON)!

The Leadership meeting informed that they are aware Owerri Zone has not fared well in the Political equation in Imo State, Particularly in rotation of the Governorship Of Imo State.

Realizing that history beacons on the Political Leadership of Owerri Zone at this Critical stage in history of Imo State.

The Owerri Zone Political Leadership Forum (OZOPOLF) Meeting, after deliberating on several issues now affecting Owerri Zone and resolved as follows; (1) To Avoid Rancour, Bitterness, Distrust, Division And Unite Under The Umbrella Of OZOPOLF.

(2) To Adopt And Fully Buy In, Into The Imo Charter Of Equity, As Passed By The Imo Elders Council, to wit; “That Cognizance Of The Incumbency of the present Governor, who has done well. For which Reason He Was Unanimously Adopted For A Second Tenure In The Last Imo Stakeholders Meeting Of January This Year”

“And who constitutionally is entitled For A Second Tenure. He should Be Supported To Go For A Second Tenure, After Which By This Charter, The Governorship Goes To Another Zone”

That The Next Zone To Produce The Next Governor After The Incumbent Is Owerri Zone, Which Shall Enjoy Two Tenures

(3) To Embark On The Sensitization Of The People Of Owerri Zone On The Need To Embrace The Imo Charter Of Equity.

(4) To Reach Out To Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) and Other Socio – Cultural And Political Organizations Across The State, For The Actualization Of The Imo Charter Of Equity.

(5) To Embark On Massive Mobilization Of Owerri Zone To Vote Massively For His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma In The November 11, 2023 Governorship Election.

The Communiqué Dated 1st October, 2023, Was Signed By Prince Charls Amadi (CHARLVON) National President Owerri Zone Leaders Political Forum (OZOPOLF) and Hon Nze Ray Emeana, Acting National Secretary.