UZODIMMA’S LOVE FOR GOD, HUMANITY UNEQUALLED, SAYS IMMEDIATE PAST IMO SPEAKER, NDUKA

•CONGRATULATES HIM ON DEDICATION OF CHURCH BUILT FOR COMMUNITY, CLAMOURS FOR GOVERNOR’S RE-ELECTION

By Onyekachi Eze

If for more reasons why the second term aspiration of the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma should be massively endorsed and supported by Imolites to enable it come to fruition, it is his love for God and humanity.

This was the exact expression of the immediate past Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly (9th House), Rt. Hon. Barr Emeka Nduka while congratulating the governor for erecting a magnificent Catholic Church building for his hometown, Ozuh Omuma, in the Oru East Council Area of the State.

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, the Catholic Community in Omuma, the hometown of Uzodimma was agog over the dedication of St. Rose Lima Parish by the Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Augustine Tochukwu Ukwuoma.

The Church dedication did not only witness the presence of other Catholic Bishops, but also the Clergy, Religious, Political Leaders, Captains of Industries, amongst others.

The erstwhile Speaker who represented Ehime Mbano State Constituency in the IMHA, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka in his full presence with the wife was astonished at the display of the Governor’s love for God.

In an interview session with newsmen, he congratulated Uzodimma for the show of love for God.

Considering the many life touching programs and policies of the governor since inception in January 2020, Nduka described Uzodimma as a man after God’s own heart.

Especially as he genuinely relate with the people regardless of age, class and political differences, adding that Uzodimma continues to exhibit the true qualities of a good Leader.

In an explicit terms, Barr. Emeka Nduka opined, “On behalf of my Family and my Ehime Mbano people, I joyfully congratulate our beloved Governor, our God given Onwa Oyoko for building a place of worship for God. This Church edifice from my understanding was erected even before 2019 elections. This has further portrayed his love for God, and that, his people have a befitting place of worship for God.

“That is what we see when we have a God fearing personality who understands, believes and reverence the supremacy of God. Now, tell me why God will forsake such a person when he calls upon Him?

“Imo is in God’s hands; in a safe hands, every support towards Governor Hope Uzodimma’s re-election will further transcend into the purpose of serving God and humanity. I beg Ndi Imo, my peace loving State to come together let us unite and achieve this golden opportunity that is before us”.

Nduka also recalled how stagnant the State was before Uzodimma came on board which has received breathe of fresh air in all facets.

On human capital development, he commended the governor for the over twenty thousand Imo youths that have so far been trained, graduated and empowered in the SkillupImo programme.

Promotion of Civil Servants whose status were stalled for over nine years by his predecessors got Nduka enticed, as well as the prompt payment of Pensions and salaries.

Academically, Governor Uzodimma was eulogized for raising the bar in the academic standard across Schools in Imo by adequately employing more Teachers, equipping and remodeling of school buildings.

Not forgetting that health is wealth, the legal Icon from Ehime Mbano extraction was happy with the Oru East born governor for matching his words with actions through the construction, staffing, equipping of giant general hospitals, and health Centres across the three zones and INEC Wards in Imo.

Infrastructural wise, the chains of roads network of the 3R administration was not left out from the wonders of the Governor Hope Uzodimma’s leadership dexterity in Imo.

Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka however called on Imolites to join the government in fighting the insecurity scourge, buttressing that, together with the government, the security challenges will be surmounted.

Hence, he reiterated that, to experience more of the democracy dividends and for the continuance of good governance, Governor Hope Uzodimma deserves a re-election in the November 11, 2023 guber poll.