Imo Sports Watch! Prince Ogbonna Commends Team Imo Athletes @ Nyg In Asaba

..Lauds Gov Uzodinma’s Unwavering Support For Youth Devt

..Reveals Why Spain Trip Of Talent Hunt/Heartland FC Players Is Delayed

The Chairman of the Imo State Sports Commission, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” has praised the ‘Spartan Spirit’ of Team Imo Athletes at the just concluded National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

Speaking through his Media Assistant, the Ex professional footballer who is in Europe working round the clock to secure a fresh date for the Selected Talent Hunt/Heartland FC players trip to Spain expressed his delight at the performance of Team Imo Athletes who finished 13th on the overall medal table winning significant gold in swimming.

Prince Ogbonna who also used the medium to reiterate the Commissions commitment towards actualizing the trip of the talented Imo youths as graciously approved by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Sen Hope Uzodinma said he is more trilled by the Gold struck from Swimming which he described as a major breakthrough in the sporting facilities built by the Shared Prosperity administration adding that more will still come from the highly motivated athletes.

Revealing why the Spain trip of selected Talent Hunt/Heartland FC players as well as Officials of Imo Sports Commission is being delayed following late submission of passports by some of the players, the Sports Commission Boss insisted that Imolites has no option than to reelect our performing Governor in other to continue the wonderful numerous dividends of democracy particularly as it concerns Imo youths including the ICT/Skillup Training Programmes and empowerment of Imolites recently done by Gov Uzodinma.

The renowned philanthropist who delights in empowering the youths and the less privileged said he is working closely with the Imo Sports Commission Partners in Valencia, Spain on securing a fresh date and that as soon as the Commission agrees on their terms, the players will go to the embassy for their visas.

While thanking His Excellency on the good work he has been doing and is still doing since the past 3years and running, Prince Ogbonna disclosed that the entire Imo Sports Commission and his constituents have fully endorsed Gov Uzodinma for a a guaranteed second term come November 11, 2023 Imo Governorship Election stating that he would soon return to Nigeria to further facilitate the sensitization, campaign and mobilization of support for the reelection of His Excellency.

The Governor views the project highly as one of his cardinal prgrammes for the empowerment of Imo Youths which is why it’s taking time to avoid the contingent having issues especially with their Visas and Accommodation when they travel.

“The is why it’s imperative that the Governor is reelected following his purpose driven desire to empower the Youths and give them greener pasture through the Sport Commission Chairman, Prince Ogbonna as no governor has done that in Imo history and i give him credit for doing that for Imolites.