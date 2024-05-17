..Reiterates Kanu’s Plan On Taking Club To The Zenith

Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL and Nigeria’s Continental soccer record holders, Enyimba FC of Aba has commenced the implementation of an expansionist idea that would spread the club’s franchise as well as further its current torrents, the club Sporting Director, ex -international, Ifeanyi Ekwueme has disclosed.

Ekwueme speaking in Kano last Tuesday, further revealed that the club management under the pilot of Atlanta 96, Olympics football gold medalist, Kanu Nwankwo has embarked on the implementation of a newly designed development template that would stampede the influence of the club franchise in Nigerian, Africa and the international football climes.

He said, Enyimba FC is a soccer trademark that has excelled over time, Kanu Nwankwo regime currently at the helms of affairs at the club is building on the heroic achievements of the club by resorting to building bridges across Nigeria and beyond.

Ekwueme said “we have signed partnership that involves exchange programmes, we are committed to coaches development mini and major projects

He further said “we now have the requisite development structures, with our now in place youth football and semi professional talent development programmes , this is vital and critical.

“Enyimba is not a stagnant or zero football brands, we are a broad football brand that is why, we are committed to partnerships that are results oriented and have them spread across Nigeria and extend same to the continent and beyond.

He averred that though there are challenges, the current leadership of the club is focused and committed towards surmounting the hurdles and posed to take the club to the zenith of club side football, where Eyimba FC is rightly believed to belong to.

Ekwueme appealed to the fans and their partners to keep faith with the Enyimba FC brand, stating that the club has witnessed enviable improvements in the area of football corporate administration that he said is now yielding dividends and would continue to help the Aba football warlords to improve in the delivery of mandated club football services and business dividends expected by all stakeholders.“`