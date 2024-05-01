Prince Ogbonna Aims To Create Trust-Fund In Support Of Aged Sports Athletes In Imo

As part of his efforts and in line with the Shared Prosperity 3R mantra of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Sen Hope Uzodimma, the Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Hon Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” is set to create a trust fund programme for the support of aged and retired sports men and women in the state.

Hinting of this conception through his Media Aide, Prince Ogbonna who is well known for his philanthropic gestures disclosed that the move is to help the aged and retired sports men and women in the state ameliorate their sufferings especially those who can no longer fend for themselves.

He observed that the slogan which is well threaded in our national anthem, ‘the labour of our heroes past should not be in vain’, continues to ring bell in his ears and that he intends to work closely with spirited Imo Sports Lovers both at home and in diaspora to pull resources and make quarterly assistant available to the affected ex-sports Men and women.

Prince Ogbonna who is also referred to as Sports Professor hinted that in other climes, ex-sports Men are well looked after because they risked and sacrificed their lives to bring laurels and honour to the nation.

The Sports Commission Boss who is passionate with the project also noted that government can not do all things and that is why is imperative to work with well meaning Imolites both at home and abroad to ensure that these heroes and heroines can afford their medications and upkeep quarterly.

According to his media aid who cleared air on how it would be funded, the programme is also a way of supporting the Governor’s shared prosperity mantra by relating with the aged one since sports doesn’t have retirement benefits.

He further stated that in due course and after necessary consultations, the Commission will be making the procedure public and the beneficiaries.