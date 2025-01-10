Onuimo 2024/2025 Unity Football Cup Ends In Grand Style

…James Esile: Tournament Set For Unity, Discovery Of Talented Footballers

…As Amuneke, Obi, Others Commend Lawmaker

By Onyekachi Eze

The Honorable Member representing Onuimo at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Chief Uba James Esile, has once more exhibited high sense of commitment to the growth, development and unity of the Constituency.

This time, he has pragmatically united all the Clans and youths of Onuimo through a football tournament, that has ended amidst cheers and commendations from his Constituents.

The Umuna Central School Field, Onuimo LGA, was electrified on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at the finale of the Onuimo 2024/2025 unity football cup .

Struggle for the overall champion among the participated teams took a very keenly approach between the two finalists; Okwelle Black Stars Versus Umuduru Egbeaguru FC.

Okwelle Black Stars opened the flood of goals by scoring first at the commencement of the first half, before Umuduru Egbeaguru FC equalized and later gave an extra goal to top up their game.

Interestingly and skillfully, the young Osuegbu Nnamdi Joseph known as “Salah” reinvigorated the spirit of Okwelle players on the second half through a heartwarming goal against Umuduru Egbeaguru FC making it a 2-2 draw.

Trumpeta Newspaper Correspondent who monitored the alluring round game further reports that few minutes to the end of the game, Okwelle Black Stars had a startling victory by Salah’s last minute goal making it 3-2.

The pragmatic display by Osuegbu Nnamdi Joseph (Salah) gave the blue jersey team of Okwelle their last victory, thereby defeating Umuduru Egbeaguru FC by 3 goals to 2.

Chief Referee of the game, Anyanwu Ebubechukwu did not leave any stone unturned in ensuring a total compliance to the professional conduct and regulation of the soccer game, hence a “thank you” felicitation by the organizers of the Unity Cup.

Fielding questions from newsmen at the field, Coach of the Heartland FC Owerri, Emmanuel Amuneke commended Hon Uba James Esile for his thought-out vision in bringing the youths together.

Amuneke stated that the Lawmaker had done noble for the sports development in Onuimo by the act of sponsoring the football tournament.

The Heartland FC, Owerri, head coach therefore remarked that if all could emulate what Esile had done, young football enthusiasts would always be unveiled and untapped talents easily discovered.

Speaking on professionalism, Mr. Amuneke opined that it was an honor to serve his people, Imo, after his several years of exploits in the football world.

He submitted, it has been his dream to serve Imo State people, and being the head coach of Heartland FC has availed him the opportunity, by visiting several places and picking more future players for the State.

“I am here to inspire the young ones. It is part of my responsibility to encourage the young ones. From this game today, whoever that will be chosen will be brought down to Heartland FC. It doesn’t matter where one comes from, but once he is found fit, he would be given the opportunity to come to Heartland”.

Sequel to this, he urged the Lawmaker to sustain the tempo as reward for good work is more work.

While handing over the rewards respectively, the donor of the Onuimo 2024/2025 unity football cup, Hon Uba James Esile disclosed that the aim of the tournament was to harness hidden talents among the youths as a form of a “talent hunt”.

Esile was elated that all through the competition since December 2024, there was no negative report which speaks volume of the brotherly love, oneness and conviviality existing among them.

He reiterated that while the tournament had come to an end, best players penned down will be brought to limelight at the Heartland FC and so on.

“I am more than happy today because the major aim of the tournament has been achieved; discovering of talents, unity of purpose and oneness”, Esile said.

More so, he hinted that the importance of the unity cup does not only lie on the winning, but the coming together of youths and creating the avenue for showcasing soccer talents in youths.

Hon Esile who doubles as the President of the Fresh Air Movement/Foundation lauded the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for his numerous developments in the State, and for restoring normalcy.

In a special note, he observed that before now, locating the venue for the competition would have been a herculean job for those coming from Owerri, but courtesy of Uzodimma, the Okigwe express road became freely accessible and motorable without witnessing pothole glitches like in the past.

Esile extolled the governor for his inputs in the sports development in the State as evidenced in the management of the State owned Club, the Heartland FC of Owerri.

To this end, he called on his constituents to continually give governor Hope Uzodimma unflinching support.

Worthy of note; awards/recognitions were bestowed on the following for their exceptional feats.

Best keeper of the tournament went to Ezeh Ikenna, highest goal scorer (scored five goals in all the matches) went to Osuegbu Nnamdi Joseph as well as the best Player of the game to same Osuegbu Nnamdi Joseph (known as Salah).

On table of positions, Okwe FC came 4th position, Umuna FC 3rd position,

Umuduru Egbeaguru FC 2nd position, and the champion Okwelle Black Stars 1st position.

Thereafter, an award was issued to the Lawmaker, Hon Esile for his outstanding performance in the State Legislature and for his love and immense contributions to the progress of the youths in Onuimo Local Government Area.

Some dignitaries spotted at the event were; The Onuimo LGA Executive Chairman, Hon Emeka Obi, LGA Deputy Chairman, Hon. Kelechi Ibegbu, Leader of the Council, Hon Andy Maduako, Chairman of Onuimo Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Eze Cosmos N. Eze, Former Onuimo SOLAD, Chief Charles Ijezie, Former Deputy Chairmen of Onuimo, Honourables Chidi Alaneme and Kingsley Anyaka, among others.