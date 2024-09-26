Enyimba Earns Scrappy Win Over Lobi Stars In Rescheduled NPFL Match Day 2

..As Coach Yema Praises Players Resilience

Enyimba FC coach Yemi Olarenwaju has praised his team’s resilience after securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lobi Stars in their rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clash.

The match, initially scheduled for an earlier date, was postponed due to Enyimba’s participation in continental competitions. The delay did not dampen the team’s spirits, as they delivered a crucial win.

“We’re happy to get the three points; that’s what matters,” Olarenwaju said. “The league is a marathon, and every game counts. Getting maximum points at home is crucial.”

Ufere Chinedu opened scoring on his home debut in the 13th minute with a stunning strike. Captain Eze Ekwutoziam doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 15th minute. Lobi Stars’ Waheed Adebayo pulled one back with a 37th-minute volley.

“We started strong, dominating the first 20 minutes, but complacency crept in,” Olarenwaju admitted. “We sat back, and that wasn’t good enough. We allowed Lobi Stars to gain momentum.”

Despite the lapse, Enyimba FC held on for the vital win.

“We’re putting this game behind us and focusing on Rivers United. I’m very excited,” Olarenwaju concluded.

Enyimba FC’s victory moves them up the NPFL standings, bolstering their title ambitions. The win also marked a positive return to league action for the People’s Elephant, following their recent continental engagements.

Enyimba FC will look to build on this momentum as they face Rivers United in their next NPFL encounter at the Adokiye Amesiemeka Stadium on Sunday 29th September with kick off slated for 3 pm

Enyimba FC’s defense, despite conceding, showed resilience and determination, which will be vital in upcoming matches.