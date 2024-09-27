Prince Ogochukwu Amuda Gets Investiture As 9th Imo State Chairman For Nigerians Institute Of Quantity Surveyors

•As NIQS Ends 2-Day BGM, Inaugurates Exco

By Onyekachi Eze

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Imo State Chapter, has made a laudable imprint in the State following the investiture of her 9th Imo State Chairman, Hon. Prince Ogochukwu Amuda Ph.D, MNIQS, RQS, CCAP.

The investiture was part of the activities that heralded the 2-day 2024 Biennial General Meeting and Workshop.

It started on Wednesday, September 25, and ended on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at the foremost Forever Hotel and Suites, Owerri.

Also marking the event, the 9th Executive Members of the Imo NIQS was duly inaugurated , and performed by the latest State Chairman, QS Amuda.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Professional Development and Research Secretary NIQS, Imo State Chapter, QS. Dr. Rex Ugulu stated that Nigeria’s journey towards economic resilience requires an unwavering commitment to sustainable infrastructure and economic growth.

He added that as Professionals who conceive, manage, and execute responsibilities, the principles that guarantee long-term economic stability as cost managers should be adequately managed.

“Procurement experts and sustainability advocates is central to driving infrastructure development that stands the test of time, remains cost-effective, and enhances the socio-economic well-being of our nation.

“This workshop provides a timely platform for engaging in meaningful discourse, learning from experts, and exchanging ideas that will sharpen our skills and broaden our perspectives on how we can contribute effectively to the national agenda of sustainable infrastructure. More than ever, the role of professionals like us is paramount in creating infrastructure that not only meets today’s demands but also secures the future of generations to come”, Agulu said.

The NIQS National President, QS Kene C. Nzekwe, FNIQS, represented by the National Treasurer, QS Theophilus Egwu, in his address opined that the theme, “Sustainable Infrastructure For Economic Resilience In Nigeria: The Role of Professionals”, was timely, especially now that the Country yearns for sustainability and even development.

While congratulating the new Imo State Executive on their successful assumption of office, he pleaded to government, private and public sectors to always engage professional bodies like Quantity Surveyors in the cost management of their projects.

In his welcome address, QS. Dr. Ogochukwu Amuda appreciated the guests and esteem members of the NIQS for their presence.

To his Executive; QS Ihezie Dennis Nnaemeka Deputy Chairman, QS Bola-Efe Itsekor Michael Secretary General, QS Dr. Ejekwu Tobechi Assistant Secretary General, QS Egbujor Jane Onyinyechi Treasurer, QS Agbasonu Victor Financial Secretary, Dr. Rex Ugulu Secretary, Research and Professional Development, QS Dr. Ohamma Victor Welfare Secretary, QS Onwusonye NIJ, Public Relations Secretary, Njoku Allwell Chukwuebuka Coordinator, Young QS Forum, Imo State, he enjoined them to brace up to the challenges of moving the Chapter forward within 2year tenure.

Part of his speech reads, “Our gathering today is centered on a theme of critical importance: “Sustainable Infrastructure for Economic Resilience in Nigeria: the Role of Professionals” and dedicated to exploring the critical role that professionals play in fostering sustainable infrastructure and economic resilience in Nigeria. The theme resonates with the pressing need to build and maintain infrastructures that not only support our current economic activities but are also sustainable and resilient for future generations.

“In recent years, Nigeria has faced numerous challenges, including economic fluctuations, urbanization pressures, and environmental vulnerabilities. More so, despite huge expenditure on infrastructure by government at various levels, it is evident that the country is still faced with cit. This explained these challenges underline the necessity for robust and sustainable infrastructural development. As professionals in the field of quantity surveying, we hold a unique and influential position in this dynamic landscape.

“Our role extends beyond mere oversight of costs and finances; we are integral to ensuring that projects are planned, designed, and executed with sustainability and resilience at their core. This involves incorporating innovative practices, advocating for green and smart technologies, and promoting the efficient use of resources.

“To achieve these objectives, collaboration across various stakeholders is paramount. Engineers, Architects, Builders, Urban Planners, Policymakers, and, of course, Quantity Surveyors must work hand in hand, leveraging our collective knowledge and skills. It is our responsibility to champion and lead multidisciplinary approaches that are essential in crafting infrastructure strategies that are sustainable and resilient.

He continued, “My Vision and Programs for the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Imo State Chapter includes:

1. Professional Development and Capacity

Building: – I am committed to implementing comprehensive and continuous professional development programs.

We will organize workshops, seminars, and training that will enable our members to stay at the forefront of industry practices, technology, and innovations.

– We will forge partnerships with academic institutions to design specialized courses aimed at enhancing the skill sets of both aspiring and practicing quantity surveyors.

2. Advocacy and Public Awareness:

– I will work diligently to raise public awareness about the crucial role of quantity surveyors in the construction and real estate sectors. It is imperative that policymakers, stakeholders, and the general public recognize our contributions to cost management, project efficiency and overall economic growth.

– Engaging with government agencies and private sector stakeholders will be a priority to ensure our voices are heard and our expertise is sought after in strategic decision-making processes.

3. Ethical Standards and Best Practices:

– Upholding the highest ethical standards and encouraging best practices within our profession will be at the core of our activities. We will establish a robust monitoring system to ensure compliance and to address any deviations appropriately.

– I will prioritize the importance of mentorship, where experienced members guide younger professionals, fostering a culture of integrity and excellence.

4. Community Engagement and Corporate Social Responsibility:

-We will actively engage in community projects that reflect our collective commitment to making positive impacts in society. Initiatives such as scholarships for talented but less privileged students, and participation in sustainable development projects will be integral to our chapter’s activities.

– Encouraging volunteerism and contributions to societal development will not only enrich our profession but also our individual lives.

Ladies and Gentlemen, I am eager and excited about the journey ahead. I believe that with your support, collaboration, and dedication, we can achieve unprecedented heights. Together, we will build an Institute that not only represents excellence in quantity surveying but also stands as a pillar of growth and development for our beloved state and nation”.

From the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Engr. Ikechukwu Lekwachi Emetu, FNSE, ably present at the occasion , he felicitated the Amuda’s led Imo exco for their feat so far under acting capacity, pointing out that in less than two years of their tenure expiration, Imo NIQS would record more giant feats.

The youthful Deputy Governor in reaffirming his confidence in Prince Ogochukwu Amuda assured that the Professional body will be carried along.

Emetu recapped that the shift towards sustainability is crucial, a strength of nation’s economy as its anchored on quality infrastructure.

“Inadequate infrastructure hinders growth and development while sustainable infrastructure promotes growth.

Unemployment and inflation can be checkmated through sustainable infrastructure. Professionals should train future and young engineers, quantity surveyors, and others. The government on the other hand has a role towards making this a success”.

One of the keynote speakers, Engr. Samuel Ndukwe, FNIQS, who spoke on the general principles, rules and modalities to ensuring a sustainable infrastructure for economic resilience hinted on self development by Professionals.

According to him, getting new skills and upgrading in any field of expertise helps one to brace up to the latest trends and innovations.

QS Nzekwe in his analogy admonished Quantity Surveyors and Engineers on the roles to positioning oneself which include; training and retraining, acquisition of new skills, having an open mind for new ideas, be ready to participate and imbibing the spirit of team work.

Other resource persons who spoke on the technical sessions on the two day workshop were;

Dr Rex Agulu who spoke on Optimizing infrastructure project costs for economic resilience.

Engr. Dr. Reginald Ekene Ogu took the session on Digital marketing of construction projects: prospects and challenges.

For the second day, Dr. Andrew Ebekoziem highlighted on the topic; Adapting Global sustainability infrastructure practices in Nigeria, while Dr. Ndubuisi U. Okere took the drill on the topic Using Technology Innovations for better project outcomes in Nigeria.

Drs. Anikwe Nnaemeka Japhet and Samuel Ekung spoke on Sustainable infrastructure financing in Nigeria, and Essential Skills for sustainable Quantity Surveying Practice in Nigeria, respectively.

His Royal Majesty, Eze Ginikanwa Everestus Amuda JP, in joy described his son, Prince Ogochukwu Amuda as a worthy son and patriot, whose quest for selfless services to mankind cannot be overemphasized.

HRM added that as his name implies (Ogochukwu), it is already manifesting in his life.

Commending the Imo State NIQS for non discriminatory behaviour, the traditional Ruler expressed optimism the new Chairman will live up to expectations as he did while as an elected Councillor in his place.

There were award presentations and Certificates to deserving personalities received from the Imo State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors.