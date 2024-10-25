Eziudo Wins Ezinihitte Federation Football Cup Finals Sponsored By Dr. Roy Nwakanma Of  Amaroy Foundation Goes Home With #1,000,000

Nkama Chioma.

Dr.Roy Kelechi Nwakanma a great son of the soil of Eziala Nneise Ihitte ,Ezinihitte Mbaise,a philanthropist and a lover of development and progress in his magnanimous nature has done it again for the people of his Local Government.

The Ezinihitte Federation Cup sponsored by AMAROY Foundation between the 12 wards in Ezinihitte has graciously ended with Eziudo defeating their opponent Okpofe Ezeagbuagu with 4 goals against 2.

The high profile football competition which was held at Aboh Mbaise Township Stadium witnessed lots of innovative ideas which attracted spectators from other communities within and outside Ezinihitte Mbaise Local government area.

Barr.Ken Nwakanma representing the sponsor his younger brother, in his welcome speech reminded the people that the tournament stands as a symbol of their love and commitment towards building a brighter future together.

Continuing he said , definitely at the end a winner must emerge and any who didn’t emerge victorious should take it in good faith.

Also stated, that the 1st position would be awarded ₦1,000,000 2nd position ₦750,000 and 3rd position ₦500,000

In line with the above, special presentation would be made to the Best Player, Highest Goal scorer and best goalkeeper

Comrade Uzochukwu Odus on behalf of Ndi Ezinihitte and Ezinihitte Development Association appreciated Dr.Roy Kelechi Nwakanma for his painstaking efforts towards ensuring that development and progress which is the hall markgrinningof Ezinihitte people soars higher through the tournament.

Odus continuing ,requested that their illustrious sons and daughters should help save the wasting talents in their land by helping to sponsor some of their activities.

.

Worthy of note, is that both teams Eziudo and Okpofe Ezeagbuagu played well as they both during the official play time had 2:2 goals which paved way for penalty.

The Cordinator of the Amaroy Foundation Comrade Destiny Akunesi while addressing the players expressed his happiness on how the event went and urged those who didn’t win to gird their loins properly for next season.He thanked Dr.Roy for being steadfast in execution of this tournament annually.

Destiny mentioned that Dr. Roy Kelechi Nwakanma in his magnanimity donated a set of jersey and ₦150,000 cash to the Ezinihitte Football Club to encourage them in the ongoing Governor’s Cup for all the Local Governments in Imo state.

Mr Innocent Ihuoma the coach of Eziudo who spoke to Trumpeta said he is happy for what God is doing for Mbaise youths through Dr Roy Nwakanma

He also said he is grateful to God for giving them victory as he is certain that their hardwork took them this far.

Advising his colleagues he said”i would say we all did well just that it was our luck to emerge and all i can say is congratulations to my team. To others better luck next time.”

Highlights of the event was cash donations presented to Chimezirm Nneji of Eziudo as best player ,Nzenwa Ndulaka of Okpofe Ezeagbuogu as highest goal scorer with 3 goals,Chidindu Osuagwu of Eziudo best goalkeeper,presentation of medals to the two teams and presentation of the Cup to the Eziudo Ward for being the winner of the maiden Ezinihitte Federation Cup.Ihitte ward emerged as the best behaved team of the tournament.

Dignitaries in attendance include

HRH Eze Dr.Ifeanyi Uwahemu Deputy Chairman Ezinihitte Council of Traditional Rulers,Very Rev .Fr.Anthony Anyanwu Parish Priest St.Roses Catholic Church Ihitte, Hon. Chief Dr. Henry Agbasonu ( Akusinachi 1 of Okpofe) member representing Ezinihitte Mbaise in Imo House of Assembly ,PG Youth wing OIU Engr. Chidiadi Nwogu , Onwa the CEO AVN Hotel & Suites Umuoma Okpofe , Hon.Ekwueme Chinedu (Akurulo 2) Councilor representing Okpofe/ Ezeagbuogu ,Hon. Oscar Nnanna, Comrade Charles Ndiukwu APC Chairman Oboama & Umunama,Chief Keneth Nwaogwugwu President General Nneise, SP. Peter Yekwe,

DPO Ezinihitte Mbaise Police Divisional Headquarters Itu amongst others.