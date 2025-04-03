Imo Fa Begins Preparations For 2025 State Football League, Inform Teams

In a bid to grow grassroots football in Imo state as well as produce teams that will represent the state in Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, organised Nationwide League, NLO, the Imo State Football Association, Imo FA, has commenced Preparations for the forthcoming State League.

According to information available to football stakeholders in the state from the Imo State FA Office, Owerri, signed by the Secretary, Mr Godfrey Ndudi, Registration for the Imo State Football League has commenced.

The information states that “Male and Female Football Teams in the state are by this notice informed that Registration for Male is #70,000, including administration fee of #30,000 while female teams register for #50,000 and #30,000 only. However, participating teams, both male and female are to pay the sum of #20,000 for yearly affiliation. The affiliation fee is for those who have not done so for the year”

Winners of the Imo State FA League shall represent the state for the NFF organised Nationwide League competition.

Chairman of Imo FA, Barr Ifeanyi Dike assured interested participants of the usual excellent packaged organisation from the state football body, adding that apart from becoming an avenue for talent hunt and exposure of players to greater challenges, in competitive football, the end product of participation in the state FA League is enormous for teams in the state and beyond to tap from.

For further inquiries on registration, interested teams can reach out to

08037091292

08032325437

Imo State FA Media