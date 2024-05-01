Uzodinma Inaugurates New Commissioners

.See Likely Ministries

When the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma will inaugurate his new Exco members on Tuesday, ministries to be controlled by some Commissioner Nominees are not in doubt.

Despite that it took the governor months to raise a new team for the executive of the second term, Trumpeta can make public some possible names that would handle some of the ministries.

DECLAN EMELUMBA

There is no doubt that Emelumba will return to the information and strategy ministry. Going by the relationship Emelumba has with the governor, no one can be trusted with the information ministry other than the former Oru West lawmaker.

Apart from being his Oru Nation brother, Emelumba has been Uzodimma’s media handler for years including his Senate days. No one will be trusted in the present dispensation to handle the information other than Emelumba.

EMEKA OKORONKWO

The Okigwe LGA born politician will likely return to the Youths and Sports Ministry. Okoronwkwo’s stay in the sports ministry before the Exco was dissolved was eventful signaling that Uzodimma may take him back to the Ministry. Having piloted the affairs that returned Heartland FC of Owerri back to Premier League from the Nigeria National League, NNL, and moving the Heartland Queens, a state owned women team to winning ways, a check on the list of the nominees shows that Okoronwkwo will return to the Sports Ministry. What will however make the governor consider him back is the fact that Heartland FC barring any last minute on the league table are doomed to return to the less fancied NNL where he will be expected to rediscover the magic that made Heartland come back to Premier League.

RALPH NWOSU

One of the core Uzodimma in-house playmakers of the 3R government, Nwosu will definitely make a comeback to the Works Ministry. One of the close confidants to Uzodimma and also an Oru Nation brother like Emelumba, the Works Ministry cannot go to any of his trusted ally except Nwosu who in the first tenure was able to distinguish himself judging from the enormous road projects and construction works Uzodimma administration handled.

Despite not being officially assigned to the office after Uzodimma dissolved his cabinet, Nwosu, a lawyer was on duty also issuing directives to contractors showing that he will surely be back to the ministry.

COSMAS MADUBA

One of the strong men and ally of Uzodimma in government. Though he came midway into the administration during the first tenure, it is certain that the governor will allow him continue what he started in the Ministry of Agriculture.

NKECHI UGWU

Among the womenfolk in the political family of Uzodimma, one woman that has been prominent is Nkechi Ugwu. She first served as Concorde Hotel management team head when Uzodimma came on board in 2020 before becoming commissioner. Very seasoned and knowledgeable about the operations of the 3R government, Madam Ugwu will see herself in the Women Affairs Ministry..

RUBY EMELE

No one among the nominees for Commissioner shall be entitled to handle the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs except Chief Mrs Ruby Emele. Emele, a former LGA Chairman of Isiala Mbano was reported to have had a good command of the Local Government And Chieftaincy Affairs Ministry and discharged her duties to the administration of the governor who quickly re-appointed her for as Commissioner. As one familiar with the terrain of the Ministry, Madam Emele will be back as Commissioner in charge.

C.O.C AKAOLISA

Similar to Emelumba and Nwosu, Akaolisa also comes in as another strong kitchen cabinet member of the Uzodimma administration entitled to be the Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Justice. After four years on the saddle and enjoying the confidence of Uzodimma, he will take back the position to warm the heart of the governor in the ministry.

The Following Is A Comprehensive List Of All 22 Commissioners-Designate Reappointed Or Appointed By Governor Uzodimma:

1. Hon. Declan Emelumba – 1st Term Honourable Commissioner For Information And Strategy, Imo State (Reappointed)

2. Dr. Chimezie Amadi – 1st Term Honourable Commissioner For Digital Economy Of E-Governance, Imo State (Reappointed)

3. Hon. Barr. Raph nwosu, 1st Term Honourable Commissioner For Works, Imo State (Reappointed)

4. Chief Cosmas Maduba – 1st Term Honourable Commissioner For Agriculture And Natural Resources, Imo State (Reappointed)

5. Hon. Mrs. Nkechi Ukwu- 1st Term Honourable Commissioner For Gender Affairs, Imo State (Reappointed)

6. Rt. Hon. Bede Eke (appointed)

7. Dr. Sir. Chika Benson Obazu (Appointed)

8. Ozo Obinna Ogwuegbu (Appointed)

9. Hon. Modestus Osakwe (Appointed)

10. Hon. Anyanwu Anselm Ezechinyere (Appointed)

11. Barr. Emenike Ejikeme Chuks Major (Reappointed)

12. Hon. Onyeoha Obinna Evaristus (Appointed)

13. Chief Mrs. Ruby Emele -1st Term Honourable Commissioner For Local Government And Chieftaincy Affairs, Imo State (Reappointed)

14. Hon. Ikenna Elezieanya (Appointed)

15. Chief C.O.C Akaolisa – 1st Term Honourable Attorney-General And Commissioner For Justice, Imo State (Reappointed)

16. Hon. Chucks Okoro Nathan Chukwuemeka

17. Chief Sir Ifeanyi Oruh (Appointed)

18. Hon. Ernest Ibejiako (Appointed)

19. Barr. Godswill Chukwuemeka Mgbudem (Appointed)

20. Dr. Prosper Ohayagha – 1st Term Honourable Commissioner For Health, Imo State (Reappointed)

21. Hon. Emeka Okoronkwo (Reappointed)

22. Prof. Johncliff Nwadike – 1st Term Honourable Commissioner For Education, Imo State (Reappointed)

In The Same Vein, Though On A Different Note, Governor Uzodimma On Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Reappointed/Appointed 16 Special Advisers, Including The Following:

1. Barr. Leo Awazieama

2. Joseph Oputa

3. Mrs. Ijeoma Ikegwuruka

4. Comrade Austin Chilakpu

5. Dr. Patrick Uzoma

6. Dr. (Mrs.) Obianuju Nwokejiobi

7. Chidi Onyewuchi

8. Andy Chikwe

9. Amarachi Anyaehie

10. Tonia Chimenem Chinda

11. John Ikeaka

12. Mrs. Chinyere Emeziem

13. Mrs. Esther Ukachukwu

14. Ezechi Chukwueme

15. Humphrey Ikeaka

16. Barr. Mrs. Ngozi Pat Ekeji