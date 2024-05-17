FG’s Gas Infrastructure Project In Imo, Another of Gov Uzodimma’s Wonders, Says Nzeruo

By Onyekachi Eze

It is yet another milestone attained under the 3R administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma in Imo State as the Federal Government has commissioned a Gas Infrastructure Project in Asaa, a community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government of the State.

While the waves of many infrastructural developments being actualized on daily basis by Uzodimma is yet to settle, comes this one.

Aimed at boosting an uninterrupted power generation and distribution across the length and breadth of Imo State and its environs, the Asaa Gas plant commissioning by the President, Bola Ahmad Tinubu has enticed the Imo State populace.

The event was held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

While President Tinubu conducted the ceremony on virtual, co-joined by the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, other top dignitaries were on ground at Asaa, the site of the project.

Representing the Governor was his Deputy, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru. Others include the Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, the Chairman, Seplat Oil Company, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, Chief of Staff to the Government House Owerri, Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie, the ISOPADEC MD, Chief Charles Orie and his Commissioners, Eze Prof. Dele Odigbo ISOPADEC Board Chairman, Imo State Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Barr. Godswill Mgbudem.

In his remarks during a media session, the Commissioner representing Oru East LGA in ISOPADEC, Hon. Nkenna Nzeruo confirmed that Governor Hope Uzodimma has remained a go-getter, who do not only go for human capital development, but also for mega infrastructural growth.

Hon Nzeruo in a form of congratulating the Imo State governor for the feat, disclosed that, Imo has been in the news for good since Uzodimma’s inception.

Adding that the Federal Government’s nod of considering Imo state as one of the suitable places to site one of the three critical Gas Infrastructure Projects in the country is a bold statement.

Nzeruo maintained that with the commissioning, Imo State will soon experience a 24 hours electricity.

He further commended Uzodimma for his life transforming policies, projects and programmes since 2020 he came into power.

The former Lawmaker who represented Oru East State Constituency in the 8th House opined that by 2028 Uzodimma’s tenure will elapse, Imo State would be rating top in the comity of most developed States in the Federation.

Again, he maintained that the inclusion of the oil producing LGAs in IMO as beneficiaries from the oil derivation funds was phenomenal.

According to him, Uzodimma has never relented in meeting with the desires of the oil LGAs and by extension other Local Governments with mind boggling projects.

However, he challenged the oil host communities, especially the Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru East people to jealousy guard every projects sited in their dormain.

To the entire Imo State citizens, the light complexioned Parliamentarian tasked all and sundry on collective support to the State Government.

“What we have is golden. We have a treasure. I remember a time in Imo State when the people prayed for a listening, selfless governor, and God granted that wish and gave us Senator Hope Uzodimma. Since then, he has never derailed in the affairs of governance and leadership. He is a lovable personality that has great affinity with the Presidency, and today, Ndi Imo are enjoying the democracy dividends. Only our prayers and genuine support is what the government needs to further works, not unhealthy criticisms or petty politics”, said Nkenna Nzeruo.

Grapevine source also revealed that Asaa gas project would spur gas supply to modular refineries, turbine power stations and establishment of industrial clusters and other huge economic life.

Meanwhile, Hon Nzeruo extended a warm kudos to the Senator representing Imo West (Orlu Zone) in the Senate, Senator Osita Izunaso for his legislative framework which in synergy with the Governor yielded the establishment of the gas infrastructure in Imo.