Imo: Trouble For Unpainted Cabs, Buses As Government Begins Check

As part of plans to curb insecurity in Imo State, the Government of Governor Hope Uzodinma has began checks on Taxis that don’t have the accepted Taxis colours in the State.

Following this development, all commercial Bus and Taxi Drivers operating in Imo State have been directed to comply with the directive or have their vehicle impounded.

As a result of this latest development all cab operators are asked to proceed to Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri for capturing and computerization.

According to sources who spoke to TRUMPETA, it was part of security measures that Government wants all Cabs in Imo to bear same colours with their operators pictures captured in the data Bank for easy identification.