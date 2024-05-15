Imo Government Vows To Recover Illegally Acquired Govt Lands

. As Onuegbu Represents Uzodinma in Land Ministry

As part of efforts to sanitize the Lands Ministry and restore confidence in the system, the Governor and supervising Commissioner of the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has visited the ministry and had a detailed interactive meeting with the top management of the ministry.

Addressing the Management Staff of the Ministry, Gov Uzodinma who was ably represented by the Chief Political Adviser & Head of the Political Bureau in Imo State, Barr. Enyinna Onuegbu stated that he was sent by the Governor as his representative at the ministry and will report to him in the same vein.

According to a release by Mbidoaka Livinus, P.R.O Ministry Of Lands, Survey & Physical Planning, he noted that the government was utterly dismayed by the rot discovered in the system, hence, the recent punitive measures taken by the government to arrest the situation.

Chief Onuegbu who was the pioneer Commissioner of Lands in the Shared Prosperity Government enjoined all the Management Staff to turn a new leaf to regain the confidence and trust of the Governor.

He reiterated that he has not come to victimize anybody for the sins of the past but will not fail to recommend punitive actions against anybody found engaging in any corrupt practices going forward. He advised against taking action without written approval from the government.

While assuring that the government will put every effort to see that the ministry recovers its pride of place within the next month, he enjoined all to disavow tendencies that will smear the name of the ministry and government at large.

The Political Bureau Chief and Governor’s representative reaffirmed that the Government will not rest on its oars in recovering lands and assets illegally taken away by fraudulent persons.

Furthermore, he requested briefs from the various departments and assured them that the government would take a position on some departments that have issues of headship.

Responding on behalf of the Management, the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mrs. Angela Ohiri promised that they were willing and ready to work with the Governor and promised that they would do all within their powers to restore confidence and win back the heart of the Governor.

She appreciated the Governor’s representative for his wide range of knowledge in Lands Administration and pledged the support of the Management Staff to the vision and mission of the government.