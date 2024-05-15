Tension In Orlu, Mbano Over Abolishment of Imo Poly Campuses

People of Orlu and Ehime Mbano LGAs of Imo State are not in good mood at the moment, no thanks to the decision of the Imo State government to close down campuses of the Imo State Polytechnic

A new amended law of the Imo State House of Assembly empowered the governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to close down two outside campuses of the institution leaving only that of Omuma under what is described as mono campus system.

It would be recalled that in 2012, during the Owelle Rochas Okorocha era, the same State Assembly amended the law of Imo Poly to have a multi campus system to please the desire of the then governor.

The 2012 Amended law provides for multi campuses for Orlu, Ehime Mbano and Amaimo Ikeduru leaving Umuagwo as the nucleus. Despite the uproar that greeted the decision, Okorocha went ahead to implement the policy but without fulfilling that of Amaimo Ikeduru campus.

Barely ten years after, Uzodimma changed the multiple campuses system to allow for a mono campus at his Omuma Oru East home.

The amendment of the law has seen the governor set up a committee chaired by a former Rector of the institution, Rev Fr Dr Wence Madu.

As the Madu committee moves into action, Trumpeta learnt that there is palpable tension in the communities following the sudden removal of the campuses.

It was learnt that people of Orlu who are suspecting foul play in the whole arrangements have vowed not to allow the governor have his way with the plan by moving out items from the school to Omuma. Orlu had existed as campus for engineering and mass communication with several academic teaching equipment in the location.

The residents, especially indigenes of the area are said to be threatening not to allow those sent by the governor to move any item from the place to Omuma.

The premises which has existed as Skills Acquisition centre before Imo Poly came in according to people of the area can’t be used for another purpose. Unconfirmed reports have it that that premises of the Imo Poly in Orlu is being considered to serve as Pastoral Centre of Orlu Catholic Diocese.

In Ehime Mbano, the people are said to be threatened to take up arms against any attempt to remove anything from the school premises to Omuma.

Our correspondent who visited the place learnt that the locals are not in the mood to let go off any structure from the school to Omuma