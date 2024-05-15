Imo CAN Chairman, Rev Eches, Celebrates Birthday In Grand Style

..Splashes Gifts On CAN Members

By Innocent Osuoha

The Chairman Imo State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Dr Eches Divine Eches, has celebrated his forty-ninth birthday in a grand style at the CAN Secretariat, Owerri, splashing gifts both in cash and kind worth millions of naira to the five bloc CAN members drawn from the 27 LGAs of the state who are in dire need of empowerment.

In an interview with Trumpeta, in his Office in Owerri, the celebrant said that apart from the cash donations, items distributed included Sewing machines, Computer laptops and Spraying machines with Sprayers in cartons adding that the gesture was a way of giving back to God through humanity what He has blessed him with.

On why he decided to celebrate his birthday in such a magnitude, Rev Dr Eches, unarguably the youngest CAN Chairman in Nigeria, said “everything about me and my dear wife, Mrs Esther Eberechi Eches, had been progressive, sequential and gracious hence we tagged the birthday ceremony ” TOUCH A LIFE PROJECT”.

Going further, he said, “we distributed our hearts to pay back to Imo CAN members the love they have been showering on us since we came on board”.

Answering a question, Rev Dr Eches narrated how his open door policy endeared him to all whereas the office of the Imo CAN Chairman had hitherto been seen as highly exalted adding that there was nothing worth bragging about in the world.

On the secret behind his success in CAN leadership, the celebrant revealed that as a home grown person, the policy of his administration hinged on a tripod of sacrifice and service, commitment and dedication to service as well as forgiveness and love.

Reacting on Imo State Government/CAN relationship, Rev Dr Eches scored it as very cordial because the State government was always partnering CAN to the glory of God hence a positive prevailing atmosphere in CAN for the past fifteen years.

He then advised people of the State, especially CAN members to continue to be united and demonstrate faith in his administration just as he assured he won’t renege.

In a brief reaction, the Chairman of CAN Owerri West, Archbishop Andrew Ibemere described the celebrant as a fine gentleman whose administration in Imo State has given Imo CAN a new face and phase.

Archbishop Ibemere assured the celebrant of an all time loyalty of CAN Owerri West.