Re: “Two Wasted Years” – A Misguided, Baseless Letter By Hon. Uche Ogbuagu

Date: 17th June, 2025

The attention of the Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency has been drawn to an open letter titled “Two Wasted Years” authored by Hon. Uche Ogbuagu—our co-contestant in the 2023 House of Representatives election, who was overwhelmingly rejected by our people in a free, fair, and credible democratic process.

Let it be clear: Hon. Uche Ogbuagu contested that election under the Labour Party—at a time when the Obidient movement and the Labour Party had the biggest political momentum and street appeal in the South East. If he were truly popular and accepted by the people of Mbaike, nothing would have stopped him from winning. But our people, who understand his character and disposition, chose otherwise. They voted en masse for Hon. Engr. Akarachi Amadi, and that decision was not only respected at the ballot box but reaffirmed by both the Election Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

For Hon. Ogbuagu to still parade himself as the rightful winner and allege his mandate was stolen is not only mischievous but also an insult to the judiciary and to the collective intelligence of Mbaike constituents.

On Empowerment and Comical Claims

Hon. Ogbuagu claims to have empowered people, but is he referring to the less-than-10 bags of rice his wife distributed to slightly above 10 individuals—then magnified as an empowerment for 500 people? This kind of deceptive exaggeration may suit the entertainment industry, but it has no place in public service.

Some of the market stalls he constructed during his brief time in office are today in a state of disrepair—with leaking roofs and crumbling structures. What is most unfortunate is that when Hon. Akarachi Amadi extended a kind and apolitical offer to renovate those leaking shops and provide better shelter for market women, Hon. Ogbuagu rejected the offer. He would rather allow our mothers to be drenched in rain than let another man fix his failures. This is not leadership—it is petty pride at the expense of the people.

On the Laughable ₦1 Billion Claim

Hon. Ogbuagu’s claim that ₦1 billion is handed to legislators as cash for constituency allowance is not only false but embarrassingly uninformed. One would have expected that, with friends and party members in the House of Representatives like Hon. Ugochinyere Imo and Hon. Matthew Nwogu, he could have sought education on how the legislative budget process works.

For the record, no cash is given to members. Constituency projects are proposed and implemented through government agencies and are fully budgeted for. The so-called ₦1 billion he mentions is simply a misrepresented total of project allocations which is verifiable on the National Assembly budget, broken down as follows:

₦600 million for construction and renovation of primary school classroom blocks

₦300 million for provision of buses and equipment to empower youth and transport cooperatives

₦100 million for targeted empowerment programs in agriculture, skills, and business support.

Be rest assured that our wind of empowerment is going to blow with impact in every corners of Mbaike soonest.

This structured investment approach is far more impactful than publicity stunts or inflated claims. What may even interests NDI MBAIKE is that Hon. Akarachi is interested in delivering all projects meant for our constituency and has even bought over *N300m* worth more of projects. What we are expecting in this 2025 budget will be mind blowing.

Our Projects Speak for Themselves

Hon. Akarachi Amadi’s track record over the last two years is publicly verifiable, community-based, and widely appreciated. Even in Hon. Ogbuagu’s own Amii Akabo community, a solar-powered water borehole has been completed and over nine solar-powered street lights have been installed around Orie Akabo market square. These are projects done without bias—because leadership is about service to all, not self.

Below are other notable projects already delivered or ongoing:

1. Construction of two classroom blocks at Community School, Umuhu Atta – Ikeduru LGA

2. Renovation of three classroom blocks at St. Paul’s Primary School, Umudim – Ikeduru LGA

3. Construction of six classroom blocks at Alaenyi Ogwa – Mbaitoli LGA

4. Renovation of four classroom blocks and office at ADJS Mbieri – Mbaitoli LGA

5. Construction of 10,000-liter solar borehole at Amii Akabo – Ikeduru

6. Construction of 10,000-liter solar borehole at Eke Iho – Ikeduru

7. Renovation of two Town Halls at Ihitte-Mbieri – Mbaitoli

8. Ongoing Ultra-Modern Medical Center at Eziama – Ikeduru

9. Ongoing Skill Acquisition Center at Eziama – Ikeduru

10. Solar lighting in 13 markets across Mbaike

11. Four classroom blocks at Central School, Egbeada Ubomiri – Mbaitoli

12. Renovation of two classroom blocks at Umuomumu – Mbieri

13. Solar borehole at LA Primary School, Umunjam – Mbieri

14. Health Centre construction at Umudim – Ikeduru

15. 300KVA Transformer at Amatta

16. 500KVA Transformers at Umuodu – Mbieri and Opara-Na-Ezeala – Atta

17. Solar borehole at Umuajagba-Amauburu, Isi Ubomiri – Mbaitoli LGA

…with many more projects captured in the 2025 Appropriation Act

Focused on Service, Not Distractions

We reaffirm our decision not to be distracted by a man still bleeding politically. Hon. Uche Ogbuagu has every right to plan his return in 2027, but he should do so with truth and sincerity—not bitterness and propaganda. The people of Mbaike are not easily fooled.

This administration will continue to focus on delivering the mandate of effective representation and people-driven development across all communities of our constituency. We leave the comedy and misinformation to those who have nothing else to offer.

Signed:

Irobi Darlington

Head, Communications

Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Fed. Const.