Tension In Imo Communities Over Account of N1m Security Fund From Govt

As Traditional Rulers, PG Go Into Hiding

Tension is brewing in Imo Communities following a security vote of ( N 1m) One Million Naira promised to each autonomous community in the State by the Government, to fight insecurity.

According investigation, some Traditional Rulers and President Generals PGs of Autonomous Communities have gone into hiding following incessant enquiries from restive youths in the Communities concerning the said N1m security vote.

Our source said that in a meeting held in Eze Imo Palace premises Owerri, Imo State with the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, communities were assured of N1m each from the Government to help them fight insecurity in the rural; Areas. It was said that the promise was made in the presence of all the PGs and Traditional Rulers in the State.

Later the Traditional Rulers were asked to open Accounts with Banks, with signatures of Traditional Rulers for each community, the President-Generals and Youth Leaders.

This exercise, sources said has since been completed, but nothing has happened as no fund has entered any of the Banks Accounts.

However, the major issue now is that the youths in the communities have been threatening the Traditional Rulers and PGs accusing them of pocketing the money.

The youths have told some of the Traditional Rulers not to return to their domains without the said one million naira fund.

Some Traditional Rulers who spoke to this Newspaper swore that they have not received a kobo of any security vote and asked to appeal to the youths to make their findings well before accusing their Fathers.

Some President-Generals from Okigwe Zone especially in Mbano and Etiti Areas of the State who spoke to our Reporters said that community money cannot easily be embezzled and appealed to the youths to remain calm, as the security fund will get to them whenever the fund is released by the State Government.