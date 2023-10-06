Ignore Saturday’s Fake Egbu Declaration Event – Says Owerri Council Of Chiefs 

The people of Owerri Zone have urged to totally and frontally disregard this Saturday’s purported Egbu Declaration being put in place by the Divine Mandate Movement, DMM, of Senator Samuel Anyanwu otherwise known as Samdaddy, the PDP governorship candidate for the November 11 election.

This piece of advice was given by the Owerri Zonal Council of Chiefs. In a statement signed by its chairman, Dr Nath Uche Nweke, KSC, and made available to journalists, the group disclosed that the true and authentic Egbu Declaration would be underway in about two weeks time.

According to Nweke, this Saturday’s event is nothing but a fake Egbu Declaration because it is the handiwork of an individual rather than the generality of Ndi Owerri.

“I can tell you that Senator Anyanwu is the sole organizer of this Saturday’s (October 7, 2023) event. The man at the centre of it all is one Barrister Uche Igbokwe who is Anyanwu’s personal assistant.

“Secondly, the chairman of the occasion is going to be Barrister Nicholas Agouwa who is Senator Anyanwu’s coordinator in Aboh Mbaise LGA.

“Thirdly, the only organ or body running around as the organizing committee members are virtually Divine Mandate Movement agents. In order words, it is all about Samddady. And Samddady as you know too well, is not all about Owerri Zone”.

The council of chiefs chairman gave indications on how the great Egbu Declaration is usually put in place. He noted that all of Ezurezu Mbaise, Owerri People’s Assembly, Olu Mbaike, Olu Owerri, and Owerri Elders Council were usually involved in the planning processes just as other concerned stakeholders were normally notified for their contributions and participations.

One striking and significant peculiarity about Egbu Declaration, according to Owerri Zonal Council Chiefs, OZCC, is that the financing, planning and execution is not generally not left in the hands of one person or organization as this Saturday’s occasion is being sponsored and financed by Samddady through his Divine Mandate Movement, DMM.

As Nweke explained, members of the organizing committee for the Saturday fake declaration are already murmuring and complaining that of the Nine Million Naira (N9m) budget for the event, Samdaddy released only Three Million Naira (N3m). This is what really differentiates the original and the fake, Nweke noted.

He therefore called on Owerri Zone masses to steer clear of the October 7, 2023 Egbu Declaration as it is designed to meet one man’s selfish and vaulting ambition.