Nov 11 IMO GUBER ELECTION: HOLD ME ACCOUNTABLE TO MY WORDS, ACCORD CANDIDATE, JOHNJUDE OKERE ASSURES IMOLITES

By Chioma Nkama

The Accord Party governorship candidate for the November 11, 2023 election in Imo State, Ikenga JohnJude Okere, has made it known he would fulfil all his campaign promises even as he called on the electorate to hold him accountable to his words

In a media chat with journalists in Owerri, Ikenga JohnJude Okere observed that a true mark of genuine leadership was one being accountable to one’s actions as well as inactions, particularly campaign promises.

He mentioned that his being in the race was not by accident, rather for the good of the people.”I am contesting for the 2023 governorship election in order to improve the lots of the Imo people”, he reassured.

Continuing, he noted that he have good blueprint for the state and all he had promised he would do. He stressed that he won’t be that leader who would renege on his campaign promises as most Nigerian politicians do. He said he has come to grow, develop and gather, not destroying or scattering.

The Accord candidate stressed that the opportunity for Imo State to arise, wake up from slumber and shine again has come as he was poised to lead the masses out of Egypt into the Promised Land flowing with milk and honey. He charged the people to harken to the voice of reason and do the needful which is by voting massively for him on November 11, 2023.

The Ngor Okpala born business mogul turned politician maintained that only one with proven pedigree who belonged to a political party without internal rifts and having undiluted passion to rule the people should be considered.

He re – emphasized that he was not like the regular politicians whose words weren’t their bonds but a politician with a difference who worked his talks as well as one who understood the rudiments.

“My words and promises I would keep because I love my state and want its progress .Let all hands be on deck for us to build a better Imo of dream for a better tomorrow.

“Vote wisely for a credible candidate who wouldn’t trade your peace and security for peanut

“Vote for me, Ikenga JohnJude Okere for massive transformation and the change we need”, he concluded.