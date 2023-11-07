Action Alliance AA, Collapses Into APC In Isiala Mbano

.As Princess Enwerem Supports Uzodimma’s Relected Movement.

The action alliance (AA) Isiala Mbano have joined the all progressive congress (APC) to support the re-election of senator hope Uzodimma for the Imo state gubernatorial election come Saturday 11th of November, 2023.

This took place on the 4th of November 2023 during the expanded executive meeting of all the 12 wards in the local government. Declaring the event open, the director General of Princess Ifem Enwerem campaign organization Mr. Uzowuru Franklin stated that senator hope Uzodimma was the preferred candidate of the party having shown great leadership qualities as the chief executive in the last four years as well as the many infrastructure developments witnessed in the state in the past four years.

He went further to say that the leadership of party across the twelve inec wards resolved to work together in a bid to actualize this very important task which is to support senator hope Uzodimma for him to be re-elected for the next four years.

In her own separate speech, the leader of the party in the local government as well as the candidate for the Imo state house of Assembly election Chief Hon. Princess Ifem Enwerem reiterated the need for Ndi Isiala Mbano at all levels to support the re-election of senator hope Uzodimma base on the good leadership qualities he has shown Ndi Isiala Mbano in the past four years of his governance in Imo state especially on the rehabilitation of the Okigwe-Amaraku-Anara road which before now was a nightmare and so many human capital developmental programmes of his administration.

Speaking further, Prince Ifem Enwerem enjoined Ndi Isiala Mbano to rally support for Senator Hope who she described as a beautiful bride having got all the experiences needed to run the office of the governor. She assured that her team would deliver senator hope Uzodimma in all the twelve wards in Isiala Mbano comes 11th November 2023.

In his own words, the LGA chairman on behalf of all the ward Chairmen assured of their support for the relection of Sen. Hope for another four years.

The meeting was drawn from the twelve INEC wards comprising all the executives and LGA officers in attendance.