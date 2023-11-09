Excitement As Okenze Tobias Ekechi Unity Cup For Imerienwe/Upe Kicks Off Nov 19

..Umunakara Tackles Amafor In Opener

As a mark of respect and to sustain the legacy of his late father, former Imo Commissioner for Information, Dr TOE Ekechi has kept faith with the annual Okenze Tobias Ekechi Unity Football Competition for the Villages that make Imerienwe and Upe.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk by the LOC Chairman, Kamalu Ujunwa “Headliner”, the 8th edition of the exciting tournament which has continued to unite the good and enterprising people of Imerienwe and Upe Communities will kick off on Sunday November 19, 2023 at the Umuoye Central School Play ground otherwise known as “Imerienwe Wembley Ground” by 3pm.

Recall that the Chief Sponsor of the tournament during a chart with Trumpeta Sports desk had reiterated that the competition is actually named after his late father who was an embodiment of peace, unity and enjoyment.

“The tournament is indeed in memory of my late Dad who was a custodian of peace and an embodiment of happiness and enjoyment.

“He represented unity, a unifying force in the community and beyond.

” When he passed on and we were thinking of tge best way of immortalizing his name, we thought that there is no better way than recreating what he represents.

“The tournament has beyond uniting the people of Imerienwe and Upe communities helped to reassure the youths of the area that there is still hope for them as some talented players have been discovered and have also go further to sign professional careers both here and outside the shores of the country.

“We have also through the organizing of this competition trained and certified a former Rangers player as a professional coach and is now ripe to handle an club side.

Reassuring on this year’s competition sustaining the excitement that is usually associated with it in the past 8 years, the LOC Chairman, Ujunwa said this edition will as usual always have something unique to look out for.

Final of the Competition is expected to hold on December 31, 2023.

Fixtures:

Sunday (19/11/23)

Umunakara Vs Amafor

Saturday (25/11/23)

Upe Vs Umuoye

Sunday (26/11/23)

Umunam Vs Umunakara

Saturday (2/12/23)

Amafor Vs Upe

Sunday (3/12/23)

Umuoye Vs Umunam

Saturday (9/12/23)

Umunakara Vs Upe

Sunday (10/12/23)

Amafor Vs Umuoye

Saturday (16/12/23)

Upe Vs Umunam

Sunday (17/12/23)

Umuoye Vs Umunakara

20/12/23

Umunam Vs Amafor