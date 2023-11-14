Bashlyks Bags Most Outstanding Brand Award 

..As Non-Make Up Queens Round Challenge

Natural beauty was on parade recently in Owerri as host of delectable young damsels queued to decide a new queen during the 7th Edition of the No Makeup Challenge Africa.

The grand finale which held at the Art Nouveau Centre in Ikenegbu not only saw Idoma-born HRM Queen Isaac Glory lift the coveted crown, it also had Bashlyks Sports House And Events Centre carting home one of the prestigious awards.

Young girls of possibly between the ages of 18 and 25 were in Owerri for the week-long competition involving a variety of activities such as dancing, football, swimming, cat-walk and other beauty contests.

Football, swimming and other field events took place at the Bashlyks Sports House And Events Centre before the grand finale.

Bashlyks Sports House won the award for the Most Outstanding Brand of the Year.

The award was presented to the Bashlyks Sports and Events Centre CEO, Chief Goodfaith Chibuzo Etuemena a.k.a. Bash by the outgoing Queen, Queen Rosemary Collins and

Queen Miracle Ezeh-David

HRM Queen ISAAC GLORY won the 7th No Makeup Queen Africa

Other winners on the night include Queen Blessing Ibunkulowua who won the

NO MAKEUP QUEEN TOURISM 2023.

Queen Mercy Ijeh,

NO MAKEUP QUEEN CULTURE 2023,

Blessing Iheme FACE OF EARTH ELEGANCE and Queen Agulana, NO MAKEUP QUEEN INTERNATIONAL etc.