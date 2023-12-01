Fear Grips Uzodinma Appointees

.As Story of Further Sacks Circulate In Imo

By Okey Alozie

More Appointees of Imo State Government are likely going to be sanctioned over alleged misconduct in office, Trumpeta source unveiled.

Our source hinted that the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has resolved to suspend and sack all his Appointees that engaged in dirty deals and extortion.

Few days ago, the Governor’s sledge hammer fell on few appointees as they were withdrawn from their services for committing offence. This time as we gathered from different quarters the Governors hammer will hit appointees that refused to turn a new leaf.

Those to face the latest suspicion are appointees who formed illegal task force, diversion of govt IGR and alleged extortion.

Grapevine source further revealed that a good number of the appointees misbehaved during the last guber election and right now, they are avoiding the Governor because of what they did.

Some APC party chieftains who spoke under strict annonimity to our reporter complained of sabotage by some of the Government Appointees, adding that its time for Governor Hope Uzodinma to completely dissolve his cabinet and flush out the bad eggs who are bringing bag image to the 3R government.

We also gathered that the Governor has started his appraisal. After gathering all information between now and the end of December, he will then desolve his cabinet.

There is serious indication that the Sole Administrators of the 27 Local Government Areas will go before ending of December 2023 after which the Governor will call for Local Government Election.