Imo FA Moves To Revive Grassroots Football, Commences Veterans Cup Today

Chairman of the Imo State Football Association, Barr Ifeanyi Dike has announced the commencement of the Imo Veterans Cup from December 7th to 18th, 2023.

The competition will be played at the training pitch inside the Dan Anyiam stadium Owerri.

The tournament will have eight teams drawn from DDFF, Igwebuike All stars, Ex-Iwuanyanwu Nationale, and Hytel fitness club in one group.

The second group comprises of ASEF, Unique All Stars, Uzi Na Abosi All Stars, and Nze All stars Obinze all in Imo state.

Dike said the tournament was in furtherance of the quest to restore Imo State as the highest producer of football talents in the country.

The tournament which is in conjunction with the Imo Sports Commission is sponsored by their chairman, Hon Eleazar Ogbonna and other football pillars in the state.

Dike expressed optimism that the Veterans Cup tournament will bring all football stakeholders and veterans together, resolve all rancour among individuals and clubs, tap from their experience and exposure in football, and restore the state to her pride of place as the highest producer of football talents in Nigeria as witnessed in the under 17, 20, 23, and main super Eagles team in years past.

According to him, the veteran players will help fish out football talents at the grassroots and across the state and help unite all warring factions within the state, a move which he said will foster unity.