NWFL: Heartland Queens Striker, Lucky Excited Over WOTM Award

Heartland Queens’ striker, Mary Lucky is deeply excited over her choice as the Woman of the Match (WOTM) in Wednesday’s NWFL Premiership matchday 4 matchup against visitors, Confluence Queens at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

The first time ever league clash between the sides ended in a goalless draw to the rude shock and disappointment of the WOTM award winner.

“I feel happy and excited winning the Woman of the Match (WOTM) award for today’s game.

“Although, I would have loved it the most if we had come out victorious in the match as we planned.

“The goalless draw was not what we expected, we worked very hard to claim the three points at stake but it didn’t turn out to be so, we thank God for everything,” said the bullish attacker to the club’s media.

The few-word spoken conjure woman is however cocksure that her side will regain the points at the side’s last season nemesis, Naija Ratels.

“We will go away to pick three points, that’s a sure bet.

“Yes, Naija Ratels defeated us home and away last season, they cannot do that this season, we are certainly going to beat them this time around,” said the former Nigerian cadet team invitee.

Lucky is, however, askance whether or not her side underrated the Confluence City side in the clash.

“Well, I don’t know, I don’t know what to say and I can’t say whether or not we underrated them, what I know is that the result is in sync with football,” she said.

Lucky has been the Owerri side most decorated and rewarded played