Sir Eustace Eke Goes Home Today Amidst Eulogies, Tributes

Today, Thursday December 14, 2023, all roads will lead to Nguru, in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Imo State, as the remains of Sir Eustace Eke is lowered to mother earth.

Sir Eustace Eke was a foremost Media guru, and Political Heavy weight who died as a Statesman.

He once contested for the Governorship position of Imo State during the Third Republic era.

His Body will leave the Mortuary by 8am for his Palatial Home in Ngor Okpala.

His remains would lie in state in his compound by 9am.

His final rites commenced yesterday in his country home, Igolo House, Egbelu Nguru with a Night of Tributes.

Today the burial Church Service will be at St Theresa’s Catholic Parish, Nguru.

His interment will follow immediately in his compound after the service.

Sir Eustace Eke was a knight of St John International (KSJI).

Speaking to the Press, the Chairman of the Publicity Subcommittee of the National Burial Committee, Chief Henry Ekpe said that Nigeria has lost a great Leader, while Ngor Okpala has lost a doyen of politics.

“Ndaa Eustace was like a father to all of us. He was a great professional and a moderate politician who believed in peace. But most importantly the progress and development of Ngor Okpala was so dear to him. We have lost a super Hero. May his soul rest in peace” Ekpe said.

The Chairman of the National Burial Committee is Okenze Sylvester Obinna, while the Secretary is Prince Macdonald Enwere.