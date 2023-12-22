Bleak Christmas For  Isu, Njaba, Nwangele, Nkwerre, Federal Constituency

. As OZB Sacked, APC’s Nwadike Takes Over

While other politicians would be enjoying the Christmas celebration in its fullest, same may not be said of Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo OZB as his joy of staying at the House of Representatives has been cut short by the Appeal Court.

The Appeal Court in its judgement yesterday has overturned the victory of Hon. Ugonna Ozuruigbo (OZB), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Nkwerre, Njaba, Nwangele, Isu Federal Constituency election.

The court declared Barr. Harrison Nwadike, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the rightful winner of the contested election.

Previously declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and having triumphed at the election petition tribunal, Ozuruigbo’s victory faced a reversal with the recent ruling by the Appeal Court.

This legal decision brings an end to the prolonged legal battle surrounding the representation of the Nkwerre, Njaba, Nwangele, Isu Federal Constituency.

Ozuruigbo, who secured the seat in 2019 and was poised for a second term, saw his hopes dashed by the Appeal Court’s verdict.

Notably associated with the political family of former governor Rochas Okorocha, Ozuruigbo had previously defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ahead of the 2023 General Elections, securing the party’s ticket.

However, his refusal to align with Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s leadership within the APC and his subsequent defection marked a contentious period leading up to the legal proceedings.

The court’s decision now establishes Barr. Harrison Nwadike as the official winner of the election and would be inaugurated into the 10th House of Representatives by January 2024.