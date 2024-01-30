Ahead 2023 NWFL Championship: First Mahi Babes Overcomes Maureen Madu Ladies Challenge

Newly promoted NWFL Championship side, First Mahi Babes has continued to intensify their preparations ahead of this season’s league actions.

The Abajah in Nwangele LGA based side who recently lost 6-0 to the superior hands of NWFL Premiere League side, Abia Angels FC in Aba redeemed their image over the weekend with a 2-0 victory against Onitsha based Maureen Madu Queens Football Academy.

Two goals from Hope Isaac Okon in the 21st minute and 62nd minute of the very entertaining encounter which was played at the Abajah central stadium was enough to overcome the NWFL Nation Wide side.

The encounter is the second time both sides have met in recent time First Mahi Babes equally got the better of Maureen Madu Ladies last year 5-1 during the maiden edition of the South East Women Football Association, SEWFA league held in Owerri.

Coach of First Mahi Babes FC, Zogo Meita who commended both teams for showing resilience said the work is still in progress assuring that with time the Girls will mature with their game.