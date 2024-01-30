Gov’s Victory Cup: Uzodimma Extolled For Appointing Prince Ogbonna As Imo Sports Commission Chair 

_..As Hostilities Begin_

_.. Commission Boss Promises Grassroots Athletes Devt_

Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma “Onwa Oyoko” has continued to receive commendations for once again puting a round peg in round hole.

The latest commendation is coming at the heels of the kick off ceremony of

“Gov Hope Uzodimma’s Victory Cup” organized by the Imo State Sports Commission Chairman to mark and celebrate the Governor’s resounding victory at the recent Imo Guber polls.

A former ISOPADEC Managing Director and former Imo State Housing Co operation General Manager, Hon Prince Henry Okafor has extolled Gov Uzodimma for his wisdom in appointing Hon Prince (Sir) Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” as the Chairman of the state Sports Commission describing it as a round peg in a round hole.

Reacting to sports writers who monitored the ceremony at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri, on Saturday January 27, 2024 , the Osemoto in Oguta LGA born politician

also lauded Prince Ogbonna, a former professional footballer for initiating the victory cup which he said is well deserving for the performing Governor of our dear state.

“Am not surprised at what Ambassador is doing here today because he was my senior player while we played for then Iwuanyanwu National Junior team, the “Iwuanyanwu Comets FC”.

“He played professional football at the highest level and knows his onions in sports administration having transversed the European countries while playing and making contacts as a business machant both in helping young talents to actualize their professional dreams.

“Personally am proud of his antecedents and i commend the Gov Uzodimma for giving him the nod to help take the states sports to the next level as well as rediscover our lost glories.

“As you know, I have been a supporter of grassroots sports development and have always worked in synergy with the press ensure that sports development is supported at the grassroots and i will continue to support His Excellency’s programme of diversifying the empowerment of our youths which sports is a major factor as he is doing through the State Sports Commission under Ambassador.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna has expressed his delight at the talents in display at the ongoing “Gov’s Victory Cup” especially during the ceremonial oponer between the Governor’s LGA, Oru East and the Deputy’s LGA, Mbaitoli which was action parked and entertaining and ended 1-1

“Am indeed impressed with the performance of the youngstars and we actually saw about 7-8 players we would look at again and integrate them into the Commission’s Talent Hunt Programme for the European tour in Spain which is still on.

“As you already know the competition is to celebrate our amiable and performing Governor’s 27/27 Guber Victory but beyond that the talents discovered as i said would be nurtured and integrated into the Talent Hunt programme.

“This won’t just be in football alone as we already have an MoU with a Sports Development Agency in Spain to retrain our Coaches, Administrators and athletes in various sports for professionalism.

‘We would also work vigorously with all the sports Associations to ensure that there is total revival not only to help raise and develope talented athletes but also create professionals that would in the near future cater for their families and the society at large and that’s the real essence of his Excellency’s “Shared Prosperity Mantra”.

Also speaking the Director of Sports, Imo State Sports Commission, Sir Ferdinand Emeana thanked the Governor for his support so far to the Commission and sports generally and expressed satisfaction with the programmes of the Commission’s Chairman, Prince Ogbonna stating that the Management Staff will ensure it is properly executed down to the LGA’s.

The opening ceremowas officially kicked off by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Imo state, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma “Onwa Oyoko” who was ably represented by the Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC Chairman, Hon Dr MacDonald Ebere just as the entire Management Staff of the Sports Commission including the Chairman’s Chief of Staff, Hon Okoye Lawrence, His PA, Hon Neville Okere among many other dignitaries graced the eventful ceremony.