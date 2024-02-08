Prince Ogbonna Lauds Harmony’s Exploit With Flamingoes

..Says, Commission to Back Devt of Grassroots Sports

The Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Hon Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador”, has on behalf of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State congratulated the nation’s U-17 Female football team (Flamingoes) over their resounding victory against Central African Republic CAR.

Prince Ogbonna, who made the felicitations and commendation in his office on Monday also extolled the excellent performance of Imo state born Harmony Chidi of Imo Striker Queens FC who bagged a brace in Cameroon, Prisca Nwachukwu also of Imo Striker Queens FC who scored one goal and Ekezie Onyedikachi of Heartland Queens FC for their performance.

He also hailed the performance of other players from Imo based club sides who are in our national teams such as; Monday Lucky of Heartland Queens who are with the Falconets (U-12 national female team) among others.

“On behalf of our very hard working and sports loving Governor, I want to excitingly congratulate our U-17 Girls especially one of our daughters, Harmony who has been a worthy ambassador with her scintillating performances including scoring twice in their victory against Central African Republic, CAR.

“Her performance and continued development explains why it’s imperative to revive our grassroots sports development especially the School Sports to discover more talents not just in football but also in Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Hockey, Boxing, Wrestling, Scrabble, Badminton, Swimming, Athletics among many other sports that Imo, have comparative advantage.

“Her performance cannot just be encouraged by commending or rewarding her efforts alone. That’s why my administration in line with the 3R/Shared Prosperity mantra of our dear Governor who is already diversifying his Youth Empowerment programmes and seriously packaging programmes that will ensure the Clubs, Schools, Communities and LGA’s who produce these talents are encouraged and the talents nurtured to greatness.

Harmony, who hails from Mbaitoli LGA, scored twice in Cameroon, where the Flamingoes slaughtered Central African Republic CAR, 6-0 in the first leg of the 2023 FIFA U-17 Women World Cup WWC, qualifiers.