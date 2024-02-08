Imo Sports Commission Boss, Prince Ogbonna Commends Swimming Silver Medalist, Bright

..Reiterates Importance Of Talent Hunt

The Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Hon Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” has extolled the near excellent outing of the state representative at the just concluded national swimming Championship.

Imo State won Silver medal at the 11th Chief of Naval Staff National Swimming Championship held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State recently.

Nathaniel Bright of Imo won the silver medal in the 100 meters Butterfly men.

Reacting to Commission’s media after receiving the shearing news, delighted Prince Ogbonna lauded the athlete and the State Association Swimming Secretary of the state Commission, Mrs Onyinyechi Chinaka for their tireless efforts assuring that his administration will stop at nothing to ensure that their efforts are not in vein.

He reiterated the need and importance of taking the Commission’s Talent Hunt programme down to the grassroots which especially the Communities in our LGAs and the Primary/Secondary Schools which he noted is in line with Governor Uzodimma’s Shared Prosperity mantra that targets our talented youths in a diversified manner.

While congratulating the athlete for his trojan spirit, he promised to hold further robust interface with all the Sports Associations in the state on the need to harmonize their programmes in accordance with the national calender to ensure Imo is always on the track with positive activities.

Prince Ogbonna rechoed the desire of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma to make Imo once again the hub of Nigerian sports as well as empowering our talented youths through sports hinged on the partnership already gotten with a Sports Agency in Spain to develop our Administrators, Coaches and Athletes for professional output.