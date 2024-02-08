Imo Diaspora Hails Dr Chima Matthew Amadi On New Telegraph Award

The convener and coordinator Imo Diaspora Support for Governor Hope Uzodimma, Ochiagha Nnanna Okere has congratulated Dr. Chima Matthew Amadi on being recognized with the prestigious New Telegraph Social Crusader Award during the 2023 award night held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a statement made available to journalists in Owerri said Dr Amadi’s remarkable achievements and outstanding contributions to the socioeconomic development of our nation have not gone unnoticed. He said that the Diasporan organization is particularly excited that Dr Amadi is getting the recognition he deserves for his numerous contributions to the development of Imo State and Nigeria. He said that it is high time that people who are widely travelled like Dr Amadi to be given opportunities in leadership positions in the country whether in the state or federal level to share their knowledge for the benefit of the people.

He said the organization is “delighted to see you receive this well-deserved honour, showcasing your exceptional philanthropic endeavours and commitment to principles such as due process, accountability, and transparency.”

He said the event, graced by governors from various states, distinguished personalities, and eminent Nigerians, further emphasizes the significance of his accomplishments, adding that his recognition as a social crusader affirms his standing as one of the best in his area of interest and specialization.

“Your humility, which is often mentioned by those who have interacted with you, is truly admirable. It has not only contributed to your personal success but has also endeared you to everyone who has had the privilege of crossing paths with you,” he added.

He said as an Imo State native, his recognition as the sole nominee from Ngor Okpala for this esteemed award is an achievement that has effectively placed Ngor Okpala LGA and Imo State on the national map for prestigious recognition. “This unique and significant dimension adds to the pride we feel in celebrating your success,” he noted.

Ochiagha Okere said Dr Amadi’s philanthropic initiatives and social crusades have left a meaningful impact on society, reflecting his commitment to making a positive difference, adding that as an erudite reformer with the ability to handle extraordinary tasks in ordinary ways, he has set himself apart and become an inspiration to many.

“Dr. Chima Amadi, your receipt of the Social Crusader Award is a testament to your unwavering commitment, outstanding contributions, and remarkable impact on society. As a beacon of excellence, you continue to inspire others to follow in your footsteps, contributing positively to the progress and development of our beloved nation,” he said.