Ex-Iwuanyanwu Nat’l Players Partners Imo Sports Commission On Grassroots Devt

..”We Have Desired Man-Power To Achieve This Vision” – Mbika

Ex-Iwuanyanwu National Players World Wide (Now Heartland FC) has sealed a partnership accord with Imo State Sports Commission on grassroot sports development, talent hunt and harnessing of talents.

This partnership was sealed during a courtesy visit to the sports commission boss, Ambassador Prince Ogbonna by the Ex Iwuanyanwu National Executive members ably led by Mr Isaac Mbika at his office in New Owerri.

In his address to the Sports commission boss and staff present the president, Mr Isaac Mbika on behalf of the group revealed the purpose of their visits which is centered on giving back to the society that made them stars.

Mbika noted that, since his election into office, he has vowed to change the narratives of the Ex Iwuanyanwu national worldwide association and it will no longer be business as usual and also sighting the fact that the group has the required man power to partner with the commission in the grassroot sports development conquest which is in line with the vision of the Imo state Government for the youths.

In his words Mbika said;

“ Ex-Iwuanyanwu natonal world wide is a brand name with it’s members scattered all over the world. This society made us who we are today and we want to give back to the society by helping out in this project.

We are here to partner with the sports commission staking cognizance of the fact that the chairman Sports commision Amb Prince Ogbonna understands the language of sports and you have what it takes to deliver.

We have nothing less than 25 licensed agents here in this group and more are still coming up. We have licensed coaches, certified FIFA, CAF and NFF licensed coaches.

In the area of harnessing and marketing talents, we have the man power and that is why we are here to partner with you.

It is time for us to give back to the society that made us and the best channel for this is to key into the sports commission’s quest for grassroot sports development. “ Mbika Said.

In his response, the elated sports commission boss, Amb Prince Ogbonna thanked the group for offering this selfless service which is in line with the Youth empowerment vission of his Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma. He emphasized on the mission at hand which is using sports to eradicate crime in the society and the target is secondary school.

“I appreciate this visit from this noble group and I’m happy to endorse this partnership which will also help in the realization of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s vision for youth empowerment.

We need to work together and move. The mission here is simple, using sports to eradicate crime amongst our youths.

When you have a society filled with Jobless youths, what you will be faced with will be outright lawlessness, crimes, juvenile delinquency.

I remembered as a kid, i used to get involved in various sporting activities and then i grew through the ranks, now I’m here today to ensure that those like me as a kid wouldn’t end up with a wasted talent.

We also need to reduce the crime rate in Imo state, we will enter every community with the good news of sports.

Remember old people are not familiar with sports but the young ones enjoy it.

We will go to the communities and schools in the rural areas to organize seminars and tell this youths what they want to hear.

We will touch the lives of the young ones telling them we have competent governor in his excellency Dist senator Hope Uzodinma.

Tell everyone in Iwuanyawu Nationale that the man in charge is one that loves sports. let us be transparent . whatever that belongs to you will go to you as well as the government.

Let them present their letter we will accept it immediately and reply to them so that Imo state will be a happy place.

This is the time we need to come together so as to make progress.

Once again I appreciate your partnership in progress move. It is a double step in the right direction.” Ogbonna said .

Recall that Iwuanyanwu National is the only team that has represented the nation Nigeria in International competition.

Iwuanyanwu National represented Nigeria at the Olympics competition in 1988 and was rated the best team in Africa.

Iwuanyanwu National was later renamed the Heartland football club we know today.