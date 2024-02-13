..As ‘Peoples Elephant’ Partners Norwegian Side, Hamkam FC For Players Devt

Enyimba sporting director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme has revealed that the team is fully ready for the second round of the season.

Ekwueme said Enyimba have made judicious use of the transfer window to improve the squad.

Ekwueme also assured the supporters that the team will continue to fight for at least a continental ticket.

“For the league target, I will still say that we’ve used the first stanza to stabilize, now we’re going to push more to maintain the pace till the end and continental ticket is where we are looking at,” Ekwueme pointed out.

“The team is preparing well, with the experience of the new management, we just filled in the necessary position that the team is lacking in the first stanza, so that the coaches can carry out their duties well and they’re happy with the new arrivals.”

Enyimba will face Shooting Stars in a matchday 20 fixture in Aba.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Premier Football League champions Enyimba are on the verge of sealing a partnership deal with Norwegian side, Hamkam FC.

Disclosing the shearing news to Enyimba Media in Aba, the club’s Sporting Director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme said the partnership will be of immense benefit to the youth team.

According to him;

“This is one of the numerous benefits of having a sound Chairman in the person of Kanu Papilo Nwankwo “FIFA Ambassador” and we are indeed grateful to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti for puting a round peg in a round hole”, Ex-Internional, Ekwueme noted.

He revealed that the People’s Elephant youth team will be trained by the European club’s official with a plan of selecting the best to further their career abroad.

“It’s a partnership deal between Enyimba and a team in Norway,” he stated.

“Hamkam will be sending their Sporting Director, Team Manager and club officials to train our youth team as well as watch our main team also during a seven day programme and at the end the lucky players will join the team.”