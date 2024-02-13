Victory Cup Final: Gov’s Oru-East Vows To Celebrate Uzodimma By Winning Ow-West

..As Governor’s LGA Tackles Sports Commission Chairman’s LGA

After about 3 weeks of hostilities in the maiden Gov Hope Odidika Uzodinma’s Victory Cup, the crescendo of the fascinating soccer fiesta will hold Thursday, February 15, 2024 with an interesting clash in the final.

The grand finale will see the Governor’s LGA, Oru East who have been having a Cinderella run in the tournament take on the LGA of Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Hon Dr Owerri West.

Owerri West who found their way back into contention as group stage best Losers just like Cote D’Ivoire did in the just ended 2023 AFCON regained their composure when they defeated Owerri Municipal in the quarter final clash through the gamble and lottery of penalties before dumping Ahiazu Mbaise in the semis with an emphatic score line 4-1.

Oru East on the other hand with their ferry tale run surprised more fancied Njaba 2-0 in the quarters with two early goals in both halves of the encounter before coming from the dead in the semis to eliminate star studded Owerri Municipal with just 10 men via penalty shootout 4-2 after the regulation time ended 1-1.

Speaking to Imo State Sports Commission Media after their semi final victory, Coach Gerald of Oru East said he and his lads will aim to win the trophy as a Valentine Gift for their Father, Uncle and Brother, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State to celebrate his resounding victory during November 11, 2023 Imo Guber Election.

He expressed delight at the competition which he observed has enabled his team test their mights as well as expose their talents.

The final activities which holds at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri will kick start with a 3rd place match between Owerri Municipal and Ahiazu Mbaise by 1pm as a teaser for the main event that promises to replicate or even better what we saw during the opening ceremonial encounter between Oru East (Gov’s LGA) and Mbaitoli (Dpty-Gov’s LGA) by 4pm.

The Final is expected to witness a host of dignitaries especially functionaries of the 3R/Shared Prosperity administration, National Assembly members of Imo extraction, members of Imo State House of Assembly and captains of Industries of Imo extraction, Traditional Rulers and well meaning Sons and Daughters of the state to celebrate Governor’s Guber second round victory.