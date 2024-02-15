Imo Law Graduates From Other Varsities Cry To Uzodimma Over Non Inclusion In The N500,000 Law School Gift

By Onyekachi Eze

Law graduates across the Nigeria Universities who are of Imo State extraction have drawn the attention of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma over the non inclusion of their names as beneficiaries of the #500,000 Law School support bonanza.

The governor had earlier this week announced the State’s resolve to support over 107 Graduates of Law Department from the Imo State University, IMSU with a sum not more than #500,000 per head.

The largesse was to aid the shortlisted candidates for Law School from IMSU offset their fees while at the one year compulsory Law School engagement.

Unsatisfied with the enrollment procedure said to be only limited to IMSU law graduates, other Imo indigenes who studied same course from other schools outside IMSU have protested, demanding that they be incorporated into the scheme.

Speaking to Trumpeta Newspaper under anonymity, one of the graduates from a neighbouring State described the exercise as a good one, only to receive a massive applause if it had been extended to other Imolites in other institutions.

She explained that while their colleagues at IMSU were privileged of the governor’s support, they should have also been considered by the virtue of their Imo State citizenship.

The upcoming Lawyer stated that not all the Law graduates who schooled in tertiary institutions within Nigeria have the opportunity or the financial muscle to further their one year Law School.

Adding that if Uzodimma had considered them, the slot would have gone round so far as the person is an Imo State indigene.

“What the governor is doing by helping the Law students with an amount of #500,000 each is a welcome development. It speaks good of the governor.

“But, it would have been more appreciated if this gesture was not limited to IMSU law graduates alone.

“There are hundreds of Imo State sons and daughters who are candidates for the same Law School this year but they graduated from other Universities in Nigeria. Why single out IMSU alone for this good gesture?

“As a governor of a State, the welfare of all Imolites across Nigeria and beyond should also be his priority without any sentiments”, the young law graduand stated.

The others, it was a biased arrangement from the persons closer to the governor

It was further learnt that as at yesterday, the shortlisted 107 beneficiaries have received the alerts for the #500,000 school fees support as declared by Governor Uzodimma.