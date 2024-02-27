Ezi-Mbieri Kingdom: Ex-Imo Deputy Governor, Madumere Loses Mother 

.As Ugoeze Malind Bows Out At 83

The death has been announced of Ugoeze Marlinda Chikanele Ulunma Madumere, the mother of former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere.

A release from the Royal Family of His Highness Eze Henry Madumere of Achi, Ezi-Mbieri, signed by the Palace Secretary, Chief Vincent Oparaji, indicates that the ex-Imo Deputy Governor’s mother, Ugoeze Madumere passed on a couple of days ago at 83 years of age.

Until her demise, she was the Matriarch and the Ugoeze of the Traditional Ruler of Ezi-Mbieri, Eze Madumere.

The release further states that details of the burial arrangements for the departed Ugoeze Madumere will be made known in due course. While also calling for prayers for the Madumeres in this period of grief.