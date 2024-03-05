Lucrative Ikukuoma Mbaise N20m Ow-Zone U-20 Football Tourney Turns Carnival

..As Eziudo Humbles Ere-Nabrigwe For N5m Prize

The final of the lucrative Ikukuoma Mbaise N20m Owerri-Zone Under 20 football competition on Sunday turned carnival at the Ezegbogu Primary School field in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA.

The football carnival which was heavily attended by a mammoth crowd includes; two top Soccer scouts from Italy, Vorresi Stefano and Drago Giovanni Damiano as well as top politicians in the state including, Chief Gerald Okorocha who took the ceremonial kick off alongside the donor, Hon Kenneth Emelu, former Commissioner for Sports, Prof Mrs Ejiogu, former House Member/Commissioner for Education, Hon Esther Agwumba, Coordinator Ikukuoma Women among many others.

In the final encounter between Erenabrigwe Community from Owerri West LGA and Eziudo Community from Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA saw the Ezinihitte Mbaise side humbling their counterparts from Owerri West with two clinical and professional goals from Onyemaechi Chukwubuike in both halves to smile home with a mouth watering sum of N5m just as Erenabrigwe got N3m.

Earlier, during the losers final which was divided between Obokwu Community from Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA and Umuoree-Eziudo from Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA saw the Umuoree team win 2-1 to grab the N2m third prize as Obokwu got a consolation sum of N500,000.

They was also individual Awards that worth N50,000 each to Ekenna Godday of Onicha Nwankwo as Best Keeper, Okeahialam Chijioke of Umuoree-Eziudo as Top Scorer with 5 goals and Achor Chigamezu of Eziudo as Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Reacting to Journalists after the decoration of winners, High Chief VC Nwokie,

“Ikukuoma I of Mbaise” while appreciating all for their presence in solidarity to his concerted effort in developing our youths via sports with special interest in football congratulated the winners and all the participants especially for a successful and peaceful end.

“Ikukuoma Foundation which has now metamorphosed into Ikukuoma Sports

Development Foundation has hosted Ikukuoma Mbaise Unity Cup back to back for three

years and have made strides in human and community development.

“The Competition as initiated with the vision to groom and nurture talents who will become renowned and successful through football, as well as galvanizing the fabrics of brotherliness and unity amongst the three local governments in Mbaise nation. It is this same hunger for the growth of our younger ones that made us extend it now to Owerri Zone.

“In this year’s edition which was extended to Owerri Zone, 24 Autonomous Communities / Wards participated in this tournament across Owerri zone and like it is always said, whatever has a beginning will always have an end, so we are here today to witness the end of this year’s edition as ERE NA BIRIGWE in Owerri west locked horns with EZIUDO ward in Ezinihitte for the almighty trophy.

‘Observably, this tournament has made remarkable impacts hence a hallmark in the history of Mbaise football, Owerri Zone as well as the State.