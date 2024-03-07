2024 Federation Cup: Hostilities Begins

..As Ikukuoma Clashes With Campos FC Today

The much talked about Imo State Federation Cup football competition kicks off today at the Old Township Stadium, Owerri with Ikukoma FC of Mbaise clashing for the first in the tournament.

Chairman of the Imo State Football Association, Barr Ifeanyi Dike said the Federation Cup will unify teams, supporters and raise fresh players for export.

Meanwhile, Heartland Queens Football club has emerged the sole representative of Imo state as other female teams failed to register.

The male version of the tournament will feature other fixtures involving; Fr Eburuaja Fc VS Ebuba FC , Heartland FC VS King David FC and many other fixtures. Meanwhile an epic fixture of Heartland FC VS Heartland Feeders might become inevitable.

However eleven teams will be participating in the male competition. While in the female category, only Heartland Queens FC will be flying the flag of Imo state at the National level of the federation cup as other female teams has failed to register for the tournament.

Dike announced that the venue and time for each match will be disclosed 24 hours before the game and called for good sportsmanship among the clubs.

He reiterated the mandate to grow grassroots football in the state and called for corporate and private sponsors of the tournament.

Further, he assured of adequate security of match officials and supporters even as he cautioned against any form of hooliganism.

Meanwhile, supporters of the different teams have expressed optimism that their preferred team will clinch the trophy even as they pledged support during matches.