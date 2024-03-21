Super Eagles Friendlies: Full House As Ndidi, Iheanacho, Onyeka, Others Arrive Super Eagles Camp

The Super Eagles on Thursday afternoon intensified preparations for their upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Mali following the arrival of all invited players.

This is so as six players including Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Frank Onyeka, Francis Uzoho, Chidozie Awaziem and Bright Osayi-Samuel all arrived the team’s camp on Wednesday (today).

Interim head coach, Finidi George now has all the 22 invited players at his disposal.

The new arrivals are expected to train with their teammates later on Wednesday evening.

The session which is expected to last for an hour will start at 4:30 pm local time.

Full List Of Players In Camp

Stanley Nwabali, Ojo Olorunleke, Jamilu Collins, Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Benjamin Tanino, Alhassan Yusuf, Alex Iwobi , Fisayo Dele -Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika,

Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Cyriel Dessers, Sadiq Umar, Nathan Tella,

Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Francis Uzoho, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem