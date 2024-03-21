Arsenal Golf Club Boss, Osuagwu  Pours Encomium On Amb Uwakwe On His Retirement Thanksgiving

The Boss of Arsenal Golf Club, Obinze in Owerri West LGA , Navy Commodore Ogechi Osuagwu “Ochiagha gburugburu Of Umuguma’, has felicitated with Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC former Director, Amb. Engr Kevin Uwakwe “Ogbuhuruzo 1 of Umuguma”, “Odozi Nga obi of Owerri West” over his retirement Thanksgiving.

The event which started with a church service at World of Victory Christian International Church, opposite feedmill, Alaubi Estate Egbu Owerri was followed by a reception at Umuguma Primary School, the ceremony witnessed the presence of high profiled personalities from within and outside the country, amongst whom is the Chairman of the Occasion Chief Zack Awaraka, and host of other high profiled dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Pouring encomiums, Commodore Osuagwu described the celebrant as core philanthropist, who is loved by his people, he prayed for God to continue blessing him in all his endeavors.

Also briefing Newsmen , after the event , Engr. Uwakwe expressed happiness on the event, he described his 17 years of service in NDDC as a successful one , he disclosed that all through his active years of service he received favour from God without any problem , he said ” it is only God. , I give God the Glory ,you people know what God fatherism is in Nigeria , but my position was made by God , I was in Owerri Project unit , from there I was transferred to head office , all the projects I have attracted , to communities and individuals were made possible by God ” Chief Uwakwe Expressed , he urged the young workers to take their duty post serious and do their best to Excel in their field of endeavors.

Speaking on , his next line of action, Engr Uwakwe said his intention is to go into full scale farming as a private businessman.

Felicitating with his dad , his eldest son Mr Uwakwe Jeffery, who was so delighted , said his dad is a humble man, lovely, generous with a humble character, he reiterated that his Community development and humanitarian service earned him the name Ogbuhuruzo 1 of Umuguma.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion Chief Zack Awaraka said, having a meritorious retirement is a blessing, he maintained that Engr. Uwakwe has really touched lives.

The planning committee chairman for the event , Hon. Prince Igwe Okechukwu said ” one thing striking about Engr. Uwakwe is that he like helping people , people testified it today , he is a member of God ‘s Chosen Club who powered this event, Chief Uwakwe has touched the lives of so many , this year he paid WAEC fees for all students in Opuoma community in Ohaji /Egbema LGA , he is an adorable man , ” Hon. Igwe submitted .

In their respective speeches, Hrh Odigb , Ogechi , Hrm Ugorji (Ohamere the IV of Umuguma ancient kingdom), Chief Moore Eke (Nze ka Nze) also described Chief Uwakwe as a blessing to humanity.

Others, personalities present at the epoch making event include, Barrister Golden Nwosu , Hon. A.C Ngurako , Hon. Victor Osigwe , Engr. Ogueri Oparanozie, Chief Kingsley Nnadi, Eze. Willy Uwakwe , High Chief Paschal Ojiaku, Chief Reginald Nwosu, the current NDDC director and his team , various age grades, indigenes of Ohaji/Egbema and Uguta LGA who were on ground to cheer ther son and other dignitaries .