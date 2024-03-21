2024 Africa Games: How FUTO Undergraduate, Anyanacho Made Imo Proud In Ghana

..Wins Gold me in Taekwondo

In a display of sheer tenacity and skill, Elizabeth Anyanacho, a 400-level student of the Statistics Department at the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), has secured a remarkable victory for Nigeria at the ongoing All African Games in Ghana.

Facing off against Africa’s top-ranked taekwondo fighter, Egyptian Mohammed Aya, Anyanacho left spectators awestruck as she emerged triumphant after three intense rounds of combat on the mat. The gold medal win not only marks a personal achievement for Anyanacho but also stands as a testament to her dedication and prowess in the sport.

Her victory has ignited a wave of pride and celebration across Nigeria, with supporters hailing her as a true embodiment of perseverance and excellence.

As part of #TeamNigeria at the 13th African Games, Anyanacho’s triumph serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes nationwide, showcasing the heights that can be reached through hard work and determination. Congratulations pour in for Elizabeth Anyanacho, as her name etches itself into the annals of Nigerian sporting history.